HEPION PHARMACEUTICALS

Recently, Hepion released top-line data from its AMBITION Phase IIa trial with CRV431, a cyclophilins inhibitor, in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) patients. All primary safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics were met and support once-a-day dosing. The company plans to conduct a Phase IIb (ASCEND-NASH) trial this year in NASH patients with fibrosis levels 2 or 3 (F2 or F3). The ASCEND-NASH trial will be significantly larger with 300 patients enrolled. The primary endpoint will be a 1-point reduction in fibrosis score in liver biopsies.

