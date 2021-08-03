MTE Corporation Launches Highest Performance Capacitors for the Power Quality Market

MENOMONEE FALLS, WI / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / MTE corporation, the market leader in power quality solutions including Harmonic Filters, Motor Protection Filters and Sinewave Filters, is proud to announce the release of EnduraCaps - the most advanced capacitors on the market. EnduraCaps are ultra-hardened capacitor solutions for the most demanding industrial applications where uptime is of critical importance.

Developed in partnership with Cornell Dublier Electronics (CDE), the experts in capacitor innovation, EnduraCaps represent the best in manufacturing technologies and material processes available. CDE says they have "developed proprietary capacitor designs and processes that ensure the most reliable performance in AC harmonic filtering applications" exclusively for MTE.

Todd Shudarek, MTE Director of Engineering, added, "The goal between the two companies was to develop the highest performance capacitors for the power quality market."

EnduraCaps offer significant performance benefits to our most demanding customers, including a design that ensures operational longevity in the harshest environments, and manufacturing upgrades that enable over 30% improvement in breakdown voltage.

"EnduraCaps' custom design represents MTE's commitment to continuous innovation, ensuring our customers have the best technology possible," said Ahsan Javed, Vice President of Marketing at MTE. "Our customers prefer MTE because they trust us to develop robust and cutting-edge power quality solutions they can rely on."

EnduraCaps are shipping now in our harmonic filters and sinewave filters for our Oil & Gas customers and select high amperage applications. MTE will phase EnduraCaps into all our products over the next several quarters.

About MTE Corporation

MTE Corporation is an international supplier of power quality solutions designed to improve the reliability of power electronic systems and variable frequency drives. MTE designs, manufactures, and distributes Matrix® AP Passive Harmonic Filters, RL and RLW Reactors, DC Link Chokes, dV Sentry®, SineWave Guardian®, and SineWave Nexus® Motor Protection Filters, TEAL® Power Conditioning and Distribution Units, plus custom magnetic products that solve power quality problems in a broad range of applications. MTE Corporation is an operating company within the Diversified Industrial Segment of Steel Partners Holding L.P. For more information, please visit www.mtecorp.com.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, food products and services, sports, training, education, entertainment, and lifestyle businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other segments. For more information about Steel Partners, please visit www.steelpartners.com.

