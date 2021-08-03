Chicago Patrolmen's Federal Credit Union Delivers Stress-Reducing Financial Solutions to America's Law Enforcement

Credit Union builds on history and technology to provide officers with the tools they need to navigate today's challenging climate

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Backed by 83 years of experience and run by a board of directors comprised entirely of working and retired police officers, Chicago Patrolmen's Federal Credit Union, along with its marketing division National Police Credit Union delivers stress-reducing financial solutions to America's law enforcement officers, who continue to face extraordinary challenges in today's complex landscape.

According to a recent study by Psychology Today, "73 percent of Americans experience psychological symptoms caused by stress" and stress "can cause a dent in your finances." In a profession fraught by violence, long hours away from family, and high-stakes conditions with little to no ability to social distance, America's law enforcement faces extraordinary stressors, which have only been compounded by the pandemic and a year of marked national dissension. Understanding that stress reduction for a law enforcement officer can mean the difference between life and death, the Credit Union is committed to assisting our members obtain and maintain financial peace of mind so that they can focus on protecting the public.

Due to a strong IT program, clear communication channels and a dynamic staff who remained on duty the entire time, the Credit Union was able to seamlessly and sufficiently serve our members throughout the national lockdown. Our full-service website, online banking and mobile app allowed for 24-hour servicing and online loan fulfillment. Our Financial Planning and Education Center remained open for members to take advantage of our free and confidential Financial Planning and Credit Counseling services. Our full-service Mortgage division enjoyed a record-breaking year with members appreciating our unique Police Mortgage featuring Killed in the Line of Duty Loan Protection, a free-of-charge debt cancellation benefit for sworn law enforcement officers that cancels up to $850,000 of the outstanding balance of one or more loans should the unthinkable happen to an officer due to a line-of-duty incident. Additional programs included Skip-a-Pay, providing members the opportunity to skip a month of loan payments; a 0% Balance Transfer Visa Credit Card promotion; and High-Speed Chase, a promotional series that randomly pops up throughout the year featuring unbeatable limited-time-only offers created exclusively for our members.

Scott Arney, CEO, Chicago Patrolmen's Federal Credit Union

According to CEO Scott Arney, "By remaining true to the Credit Union's original mission of helping our members realize their life's goals and working closely with our Board of Directors, all of whom have 'walked in our members' shoes,' we have the unique capacity of knowing and understanding the financial needs and obstacles facing families in law enforcement. Fully recognizing that these individuals also serve and protect the communities in which our own families reside only motivates us to work harder and more diligently to consistently provide officers with the tools they need to achieve financial freedom. Education is an important part of the equation and the reason behind our Financial Planning and Education Center, which is truly designed to help empower our members to make sound financial decisions."

About Chicago Patrolmen's Federal Credit Union and National Police Credit Union

Chicago Patrolmen's Federal Credit Union was established in 1938 as a "blue shirts" organization open only to police officers on the beat. Today, the Credit Union serves officers of all ranks and their immediate family members. Led by CEO Scott Arney since 2002, Chicago Patrolmen's Federal Credit serves over 38,000 members and has assets in excess of half a billion dollars. In 2014, Chicago Patrolmen's Federal Credit Union introduced its marketing division, National Police Credit Union, which is the first and only full-service financial institution serving law enforcement officers and their families across the country. The Credit Union is and always has been administered by a Board of Directors comprised entirely of working and retired police officers.

Chicago Patrolmen's Federal Credit Union and National Police Credit Union are based at 1407 W. Washington Blvd., Chicago, IL. The Credit Union has four branch locations in the Chicagoland area and two Regional Business Offices, which are located in Tempe, AZ and Dallas, TX. For more information, please visit our website.

