Aptean Inc.: Aptean Expands Logistics Capabilities Through Acquisition of V-Technologies

Integrated Shipping Software Simplifies Fulfillment and Delivery Capabilities

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 03, 2021, a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, announced the acquisition of V-Technologies, LLC, a leading provider of integrated shipping software solutions.



Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Connecticut, V-Technologies supports more than 4,000 customers in automating their shipping and front office functions. Through its two flagship shipping software products, StarShip and ShipGear, V-Technologies provides the link between Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), ecommerce platforms and logistics companies resulting in faster, more efficient shipment processing and fulfilment. The solution allows users to research availability and pricing across major shipping and parcel carriers, such as FedEx, UPS and DHL, as well as to schedule, place and track shipments. V-Technologies also supports the transportation of less-than-truckload (LTL) palletized goods and large freight items.

Through integration with ERP solutions, the V-Technologies products, StarShip and ShipGear, deliver improved front office shipment visibility, bridging information gaps from order, to shipment, to delivery, while increasing efficiency and reducing costs and errors. Following this acquisition, V-Technologies will continue to work with its current partners and offer solutions designed to support a number of leading ERP systems. In addition, Aptean will offer V-Technologies' cost-effective shipping and fulfillment capabilities to its customer base.

"With evolving sourcing needs and continued growth in ecommerce, the market is demanding faster, integrated shipping and fulfilment solutions," said TVN Reddy, CEO of Aptean. "Our acquisition of V-Technologies will enable accelerated product development for current V-Technologies customers while also expanding Aptean's logistics capabilities and strengthening our value proposition. We look forward to welcoming V-Technologies' talented employees to Aptean and continuing its long-standing, positive partnerships with national and regional carriers as we continue to provide customers with leading logistics solutions."

"This is an exciting opportunity to bring our world-class shipping technology solutions to a more global audience," said Angelo Volta, CEO of V-Technologies. "Together, we will be able to increase customer visibility into the delivery supply chain."

"We look forward to working with the Aptean team to continue innovating our capabilities for the benefit of customers," added Judy Volta, co-founder V-Technologies.

Software Equity Group served as the exclusive adviser to V-Technologies.

About V-Technologies, LLC

Founded in 1987, V-Technologies is a shipping software development company that offers a selection of solutions to meet the growing demand for integrated shipping. StarShip and ShipGear are the two flagship shipping software products. V-Technologies can interface with a number of ERP, EDI and popular barcoding solutions such as Scanco, ScanForce and Panatracker. Additional information about V-Technologies and its solutions is available at www.vtechnologies.com.

About Aptean

Aptean is one of the world's leading providers of industry-specific software, enabling our customers to be Ready for What's Next, Now. Our enterprise resource planning and supply chain solutions are uniquely designed to meet the needs of specialized manufacturers and distributors in over 20 industries, while our compliance solutions serve specific markets such as finance and life sciences. In total, Aptean's solutions are used by over 6,500 customers around the world. With both cloud and on-premise deployment options, Aptean's products, services and unmatched expertise help businesses of all sizes to scale and succeed. Aptean is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit http://www.aptean.com.

Aptean is a trademark of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

For Media Inquiries Please Contact

Nicole O'Rourke

Chief Marketing Officer

Nicole.Orourke@aptean.com

(770) 715-0362