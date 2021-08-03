Agreement Strengthens Company's Distribution Network Across Southwest United States

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2021) - Green Globe International, Inc. - Hempacco (OTC Pink: GGII), the leading herb and hemp cigarette manufacturer, in their mission of Disrupting TobaccoTM, today announced that it has entered into a marketing agreement with Neighborhood Market Association (NMA), a non-profit mutual benefit corporation established in 1995 to empower businesses throughout California, Nevada and Arizona. Under the terms of the three-year agreement, the Company will benefit from NMA's purchasing power, closer supplier relationships as well as access to its large and expanding network of retailers, distributors, brokers and service providers.

"Our marketing agreement with an established and credible partner such as the Neighborhood Market Association will strengthen our ability to supply the Southwestern United States with an expanded product offering of the Real Stuff Hemp Smokables and Hempbox CBD Vending kiosks," said Sandro Piancone, Chief Executive Officer of Green Globe International, Inc. "We are looking forward to continuing to develop key partnerships such as these across the nation as we further establish our distribution network and solidify our position as the leading herb and hemp cigarette manufacturer around the globe."

"As one of the latest additions to our roster of blue-chip companies, we are proud to have endorsed a local company like Hempacco to our members who stand to benefit by leveraging the collective buying power and improved pricing to our network of grocery stores, liquor stores, smoke shops and distributors," said Arkan Somo, President and CEO of Neighborhood Market Association. "In addition, we believe that access to our network that spans across most of the Southwestern region of the United States will prove to be instrumental in Hempacco's aggressive expansion and growth strategy as it continues to solidify its leadership position in the emerging hemp cigarette market."

About Neighborhood Market Association

Neighborhood Market Association (NMA) is a non-profit mutual benefit corporation established in 1995 to empower family-owned businesses throughout California, Nevada, and Arizona. The entity's objectives are to provide representation with government agencies and elected officials, leverage the buying power of our members to receive better pricing on products and services, provide educational and compliance information, tools, community outreach and networking opportunities, and support to our members in order to improve their quality of life and facilitate prosperity in the neighborhoods they serve. NMA strongly believes that family-owned businesses are the cornerstones of the entrepreneurial spirit.

About Green Global International Inc. (GGII) - Hempacco, Co. Inc.:

Green Global International Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary Hempacco Co., Inc. are Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 Trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing consumer goods, including Herb Smokables, CBG, and CBD Hemp cigarettes. The Company owns and licenses intellectual property, has conducted extensive research and development, and is engaged in manufacturing and sales of smokable Hemp brands, including The Real Stuff Hemp Smokables. Hempacco Co., Inc.'s operating segments include joint-venture private label agreements and sales, Intellectual Property licensing, and the development and sales of inhouse brands using patented counter displays as well as six hundred Kiosk vending machines called HempBoxes.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements including opinions, assumptions, estimates, the Company's assessment of future plans and operations, including but not limited to information concerning a potential combination with Hempacco and the timing thereof. When used in this document, the words "will," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intent," "may," "project," "should," and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are founded based on expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Forward-looking statements are subject to a wide range of risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will be realized. Any number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to regulatory and third party approvals not being obtained in the manner or timing anticipated; the ability to implement corporate strategies; the state of domestic capital markets; the ability to obtain financing; changes in general market conditions; industry conditions and events; and other factors more fully described from time to time in the reports and filings made by the Company with OTC Markets Group, Inc. or the securities regulatory authorities. Except as required by applicable laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements publicly. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of relevant securities laws and considered forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Company Contact:

Founder Sandro Piancone or

Co-Founder Jorge Olson

IR@HempaccoInc.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Harry Tajyar

htajyar@irpartnersinc.com

Phone: 323-380-4500

