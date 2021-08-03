Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2021) - BioCure Technology Inc. (CSE: CURE) (OTCQB: BICTF) (FSE: 1WH ) (CURE or the Company) - BioCure Technology Inc. ("BioCure" or the "Company") is pleased to announce listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of August 2, 2021 and the completion of an issuer sponsored research report by Pitt Street Research.

BioCure Technology Inc. is pleased to announce that the company will begin trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on August 2nd, 2021, under the following codes:

FSE Symbol: 1WH

WKN: A2JGTL

ISIN: CA09075T1075

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange ranks third globally in terms of volume of trading behind the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Stock Market and will provide BioCure Technology Inc. wider access to European and other international investors. The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is another exciting component of BioCure's public market strategy and will make it easier for Europeans to invest.

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange accounts for over 90 per cent of the volume of all German stock exchanges and represents a large share of the European market. The Frankfurt Stock Exchange has more than 250 international trading institutions and more than 4,500 traders. Investors directly connected to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange represent 35 percent of the world's investment capital

The Company had engaged Pitt Street Research, https://www.pittstreetresearch.com/ ("Contractor") to provide an issuer sponsored research report which has been completed.

The report can be found on our website at biocuretechnologyinitiationreportpitt-research-29july2021.pdf

Pitt Street Research helps listed companies expand their investor base and help investors better understand the listed companies. Pitt Street Research's experienced equities analysts produce research reports on listed companies as well as interviews with company management. These insights are shared with investors around the world to help them better understand these companies by providing context around companies' news flow and announcements.

About BioCure

BioCure is a leading biotech company developing its CAR-T cell therapy for leukemia, lung, breast and pancreatic cancer. BioCure, headquartered in Korea, has joint venture partners in Asia and Europe with planned clinical trials commencing in 2021. BioCure is in the process of pre-clinical trials of five major biosimilar products in South Korea, including Interferon Beta 1b, PEG- Filgrastim as well as Ranibizumab. Interferon Beta 1b is used for treating relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis ("MS") Filgrastim is used to treat neutropenia, a lack of certain white blood cells caused by bone marrow transplants, chemotherapy, and other conditions. Ranibizumab is used for treating macular degeneration. It is also used to treat a type of eye problem known as macular edema, as well as certain eye problems caused by diabetes.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

/S/ "SANG MOK LEE"

CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

BioCure Technology Inc. Telephone: 604-609-7146, or info@biocuretech.com

