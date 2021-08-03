Medicover acquire SellmerDiers sperm bank in Denmark

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicover has acquired 88.8 per cent of the voting rights of the Danish sperm bank SellmerDiers from the two founders, Liza Diers and Anette Sellmer. SellmerDiers operates in three cities Aarhus, Copenhagen and Aalborg and is the third largest European sperm bank. SellmerDiers was acquired for 13.7 MEUR plus earn-out linked to future performance and reported revenue of 4.0 MEUR in 2020. The acquisition is an important strategic addition to Medicover's existing fertility business.

Medicover is a leading international healthcare and diagnostic services company and was founded in 1995. Medicover operates a large number of ambulatory clinics, hospitals, specialty-care facilities,laboratories and blood-drawing points and the largest markets are Poland and Germany. In 2020, Medicover had revenue of EUR 998 million and more than 32,000 employees. For more information, go to www.medicover.com

