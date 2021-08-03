Sirena Inc. Announces the Launch of Its New Online Store and Kitchen Products

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Dedicated to improving lives through science-backed cleaning technologies, Sirena recently announced yet another major milestone: a new website launch.

Since its inception, Sirena Inc has worked hard to serve its customer base, offering innovative products that perform as good as they look, blending art with form and function.

The New Website Features

Always seeking ways to enhance the customer experience with its brand and products , this quarter the company announced a new online store launch.

Technology is constantly evolving, both on and offline. Keeping ahead of this technology is a core value at Sirena Inc., already reflected in its world-class products, and now its website. With the new website launch comes a myriad of performance and user experience updates.

Faster Performance: The new website incorporates more technical power and resources under the hood, moving at the speed of its visitors, and boasting improved server performance for scale, speed and usability.

More Intuitive: New design features that focus on improving the usability and intuitiveness of the website, enabling customers to get the information they need faster.

Improved Educational Resources: Informative and educational content has been expanded to better inform and educate visitors on the potential benefits of its products and the health implications of poor indoor air quality.

Enhanced Product Overviews: Quickly and succinctly delivering the information needed for customers to make the right buying decision for them and/or their families. Visitors can explore the company's growing product line of high-quality kitchen and home cleaning products engineered and developed to make the home a healthier, happier space, especially for those with respiratory conditions, allergies, pets, or small children.

New Kitchenware Products

As part of the new website, Sirena Inc. is doubling down on ways it can help its customers enhance their experience in the kitchen. From innovative technology, to kitchen products that are as aesthetically beautiful as they are functional, the new site offers a robust selection of impressive products.

Kitchenware Products Include:

Sirena Elite 14-in-1 Professional Knife Set

Featuring a selection of 14 premium hand-forged stainless-steel blades, this knife set is perfect for the amateur and professional chef alike. Each blade is full tang for superior performance and made from rust-free premium stainless steel. Also included in the set, is a hand-crafted storage block made from a unique selection of pine and hand-painted in a prestigious black matte finish.

Sirena Prestige Espresso Machine, 15-Bar Espresso and Cappuccino Maker

With the Sirena Prestige Espresso Machine, customers can bring the café home to their own kitchen. Capable of making a double espresso in less than two minutes, this feat of engineering features a dual brewing system and advanced frother that will impress any coffee connoisseur.

Sirena Rapid Pot 15-in-1 Pressure Cooker

Helping people transform the way they cook, the Sirena Rapid Pot 15-in-1 electric pressure cooker is designed to work up to 70% faster than traditional models. Fast, simple and convenient, this pot features ample capacity, a high-quality stainless-steel pot and steam rack, 15-programmable cooking modes, and one-touch options for fast and easy meal prep.

Sirena Supreme Juicer

Unlock the power of fresh fruits and vegetables with this innovative juicer. Sleek and stylish, the Sirena Supreme Juicer offers a fast, convenient and reliable way to juice whole fruits and vegetables. Featuring an intuitive interface, a powerful motor, multiple speed controls and more, this juicer is a welcomed addition to any kitchen.

The Total Home Cleaning System

Backed by a generous 10-year warranty and a 99% positive review rating, this system brings together all the necessary elements to establish and maintain a clean and healthy living space. Including an assortment of its industry-leading products.

The Sirena System Includes:

It's top-selling patented water vacuum cleaner

Innovative air purifier

Powerful turbo brush products

The Sirena Vacuum Cleaner

Temperatures aren't the only thing heating up this summer, so are allergies, brought on by pollen, mold, mildew, pet dander and more. Part of preventing allergies, especially indoors, is maintaining a clean household, and vacuums are most often a big part of that equation.

Yet, traditional vacuums fall short of delivering on the promise they make, simply sucking up large particles and debris, while venting out dust, pollen and other microscopic allergy-inducing particulates back into the air.

The Water Vacuum: a better way to keep homes allergen-free

The water vacuum by Sirena takes a unique approach to vacuuming, leveraging the filtration power of water to trap allergens, dust, dirt and more. Unlike traditional vacuums, this model 'water washes' the air that's sucked in prior to venting out now-filtrated clean air back into the home.

Impressive Accolades and a Track Record of Performance

10 years proudly serving its customers

A 4.8/5 star rating on Google and an overall 99% customer satisfaction score

Environmentally friendly and focused on 'Go-Green' initiatives

Obtained ECARF certification

Earned the Carpet and Rug Institute's GOLD Seal of Approval

Certified Space Technology Badge

Designed and developed for those with allergies, asthma and/or other respiratory conditions

About Sirena Inc

Sold in over 30 countries worldwide, Sirena Inc is a leading global kitchen and homeware business. Specializing in kitchenware, air purifiers and its state-of-the-art water vacuum cleaner, Sirena Inc is known for its forward-thinking technology, innovative solutions, and focus on health and cleanliness.

For over a decade, the company has remained committed to its daily goal of improving the lives of people who are health-conscious and environmentally minded. Its product lines purify and freshen the air, improving indoor air quality and removing dangerous bacteria, pathogens, allergens, and pollutants.

