Dienstag, 03.08.2021
Nur wenige Stunden! Aktienchance am Dienstag, 3. August 2021
Orange Belgium decides to cancel the liquidity contract

Press release
Regulated information
3 August 2021


Brussels - Orange Belgium announces today that the Board of Directors decided to cancel the liquidity contract with Kepler Cheuvreux. The contract with Kepler Cheuvreux started on 1 August 2019 and will end on 2 September 2021.

About Orange Belgium

Orange Belgium is one of the leading telecommunication operators in Belgium and in Luxembourg through its subsidiary Orange Communications Luxembourg.



As a convergent player, we provide mobile telecommunication services, internet and TV to private clients, as well as innovative mobile and fixed line services to businesses. Our high-performance mobile network supports 2G, 3G, 4G and 4G+ technology and is the subject of ongoing investments.

Orange Belgium is a subsidiary of Orange Group, one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with a presence in 27 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services

Orange Belgium is listed on the Brussels Stock Exchange (OBEL).

More information on: corporate.orange.be, www.orange.be or follow us on Twitter: @pressOrangeBe.

Investor & analyst contacts

Ana Castaño Lopez +32 468 46 95 31

Koen Van Mol +32 495 55 14 99

ir@orange.be

Attachment

  • OBEL_PR_2021 08 03 cancel liquidity agreement V-fin UK (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/fb4baad3-f577-4265-925b-0c123fd178bc)

