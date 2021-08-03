Orange Belgium decides to cancel the liquidity contract

Press release

Regulated information

3 August 2021



Brussels - Orange Belgium announces today that the Board of Directors decided to cancel the liquidity contract with Kepler Cheuvreux. The contract with Kepler Cheuvreux started on 1 August 2019 and will end on 2 September 2021.



