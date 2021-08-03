Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Nur wenige Stunden! Aktienchance am Dienstag, 3. August 2021
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CU1L ISIN: US75340L1044 Ticker-Symbol:  
NASDAQ
03.08.21
22:00 Uhr
24,400 Euro
+0,850
+3,61 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RAPID MICRO BIOSYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RAPID MICRO BIOSYSTEMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.08.2021 | 22:41
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc.: Rapid Micro Biosystems Announces Appointment of Melinda Litherland to Board of Directors

LOWELL, Mass., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (Nasdaq: RPID) ("Rapid Micro"), an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products, is pleased to welcome Melinda Litherland to its board of directors.

Appointed to the board in June 2021, Litherland is a former partner and specialist in the Technology and Life Sciences industry groups of Deloitte & Touche LLP. She has more than 30 years of audit experience in service to companies ranging from emerging venture-backed clients to large multinationals. Litherland is a certified public accountant with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Rice University and a Master of Accounting degree from the Rice University Jones Graduate School of Business. She also serves on the board of directors at Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., chairing the audit committee.

"We are thrilled to welcome a board member with Melinda's extensive financial and life sciences background to Rapid Micro Biosystems," said President and CEO Robert Spignesi. "As an independent director, she brings a wealth of experience with the complex accounting and business matters that Rapid Micro Biosystems will face as we pursue our vision of becoming the trusted standard in the global microbial quality control (MQC) marketplace."

"I am excited to join the board at Rapid Micro Biosystems at an energizing time in the company's growth," Litherland said. "As the company pursues its vision, I welcome the opportunity to share my experience."

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems is an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products such as biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and sterile injectables. The company's flagship Growth Direct platform automates and modernizes the antiquated, manual microbial quality controlor follow the company on Twitter at @rapidmicrobioor on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Media:
media@rapidmicrobio.com

Investors:
investors@rapidmicrobio.com


RAPID MICRO BIOSYSTEMS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.