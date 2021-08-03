Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2021) - Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (TSXV: MOS) ("Mobi724" or the "Company"), a fintech enabler of AI-enhanced payment card-linked solutions, is pleased to announce that on July 30, 2021 a $75,000 tranche of the convertible debenture issued on August 6, 2020 and totaling $350,000 (the "CD") was converted at the exercise price of $0.05 per share for a total of 1,500,000 common shares in accordance with the terms of the CD. Prior to this conversion event, the holder of the CD had previously converted a $100,000 tranche of the CD at an exercise price of $0.05 per share on March 19, 2021. For more information on the particulars of the convertible debenture, see Mobi724's press releases dated August 4, 2020, August 7, 2020 and March 19, 2021.

Mobi724 also announced a correction from its news release dated July 27, 2021, regarding the date of the grant of stock options to Mr. Armando Calvo Chico as part of his remuneration package. In the July 27, 2021 news release, the Company incorrectly stated that the date of the stock option grant to Mr. Calvo was June 26, 2021, when the correct date was July 26, 2021.

About Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc.

Every Transaction is An Opportunity

Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (TSXV: MOS) is a fintech company that enables banks and merchants to offer their customers real-time payment card-linked incentives, in a white-label format. Mobi724's objective is to add a layer of AI-driven actionable intelligence to every payment transaction, creating engaging consumer experiences & generating incremental commercial opportunities to its clients.

