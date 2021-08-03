Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2021) - ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SZM) ("ScoZinc" or the "Company") announces that further to ScoZinc's news release of July 14, 2021, Fancamp Exploration Ltd. ("Fancamp") has paid an additional $125,000 to ScoZinc to extend the deadline for closing the transaction contemplated by the Arrangement Agreement between ScoZinc and Fancamp to September 2, 2021.

About ScoZinc Mining Ltd.

ScoZinc is a Canadian exploration and mining company that has full ownership of the Scotia Mine and related facilities near Halifax, Nova Scotia. ScoZinc also holds several prospective exploration licenses nearby its Scotia Mine and in surrounding regions of Nova Scotia.

The Company's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SZM." For more information, please contact:

Mark Haywood

President & Chief Executive Officer

Robert Suttie

Chief Financial Officer

Simion Candrea

VP Investor Relations

Head Office

Purdy's Wharf, 1959 Upper Water Street, Suite 1301, Nova Scotia, B3J 3N2, Canada

Telephone +1 (902) 482 4481

Facsimile +1 (902) 422 2388

Email & Web info@ScoZinc.com & www.ScoZinc.com

The Company's corporate filings and technical reports can be viewed on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Further information on ScoZinc is also available on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ScoZinc, Twitter at www.twitter.com/ScoZincMining, and LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/scozinc-mining-ltd.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS

