Mittwoch, 04.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Nur wenige Stunden! Aktienchance am Dienstag, 3. August 2021
IMCD N.V.: IMCD reports 46% EBITA growth in the first half of 2021

Rotterdam, The Netherlands (4 August 2021) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a leading distributor of speciality
chemicals and ingredients, today announces its first half year 2021 results.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Gross profit growth of 23% to EUR 410.9 million (+28% on a constant currency basis)
• Operating EBITA increase of 46% to EUR 192.3 million (+52% on a constant currency basis)
• Net result before amortisation and non-recurring items increase of 52% to EUR 137.5 million (+57% on a constant
currency basis)
• Cash earnings per share increased by 44% to EUR 2.43 (first half of 2020: EUR 1.69)
• In the second quarter of 2021, IMCD completed the acquisitions of Siliconas in Colombia, Andes Chemical in the
US, Colombia and Peru and Yuanhe Chemicals in China

Piet van der Slikke, CEO: "We are reporting very strong results for the first six months of the year. After a promising
start of the year, the positive momentum continued into the second quarter and our teams across all regions were able
to benefit optimally from the strong product demand. This has resulted in double digit growth numbers, with gross
profit being up 23% (+28% on a constant currency basis), and operating EBITA being up 46% (+52% on a constant
currency basis). All regions achieved substantial organic growth and contributed to the overall positive results. It
remains to be seen how the pandemic will influence the current economic conditions, but we are optimistic that we
can further execute our growth strategy successfully in the remainder of the year."

Attached, please find the full press release.

Attachment

  • Press Release_IMCD first half year 2021 results (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f7a9a815-41e2-4099-b45a-70b3b6b17ac1)

