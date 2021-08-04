- (PLX AI) - IMCD half year EBITA EUR 192.3 million.
- • Half year EPS EUR 2.43
|07:10
|IMCD Half Year Adjusted Net Income EUR 137.5 Million
|07:05
|IMCD N.V.: IMCD reports 46% EBITA growth in the first half of 2021
Rotterdam, The Netherlands (4 August 2021) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a leading distributor of specialtychemicals and ingredients, today announces its first half year 2021 results.
HIGHLIGHTS
•...
|20.07.
|Borealis: IMCD neuer Distributor für das "Bormed" Healthcare-Portfolio
|20.07.
|Borealis: IMCD vertreibt das Bormed-Portfolio
|20.07.
|IMCD vertreibt Polyolefine von Borealis
