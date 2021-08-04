Regulatory News:

Eurofins (Paris:ERF) Cosmetics Personal Care Testing Business line is the leading provider in cosmetics suncare and personal care testing worldwide, offering the most comprehensive range of testing and clinical services from 26 state-of-the-art laboratories in Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and Africa and unrivalled customer service. Supported by 16 clinical laboratories, Eurofins Cosmetics Personal Care testing offers unmatched clinical capabilities and innovation worldwide.

In line with our strategy to expand our global leadership in cosmetics and personal care and to diversify our clinical testing footprint in dermatology, for medicinal products and medical devices, Eurofins announces that it has successfully completed acquisition of bioskin GmbH ("bioskin") a full-service, dermatology-specific CRO specialising in trials for drugs, medical devices, food supplements and advanced cosmetics.

Over the last 30 years bioskin has built a reputation for excellence in providing clinical trials in dermatology for medicinal products and for medical devices. bioskin employs over 60 staff in its facility in Hamburg and has generated revenues of over EUR 11m in 2020. bioskin brings to Eurofins innovative capabilities, a strong position in early phase studies and proof-of-concept models, international multi-centre phase II-III studies, and unique expertise with its own in-house research centre.

This acquisition, providing a range of complementary and extended services, supports Eurofins' continued growth plans in these markets and further strengthens our offering to our customers and facilitates their one-stop access to multicentric studies.

Eurofins' CEO, Gilles Martin commented: "Cosmetics suncare and personal care Products have an impact on our health and well-being. Manufacturers active in these fast growing industries constantly innovate to develop better products for consumers and patients. We are therefore now very excited to partner with bioskin and broaden and deepen the range of testing and quality of service we can offer our clients in developing cosmetics, personal care and dermatology products."

About Eurofins the global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins is Testing for Life. Eurofins is the global leader in food, environment, pharmaceutical and cosmetic product testing and in agroscience Contract Research Organisation services. Eurofins is one of the market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, advanced material sciences and in the support of clinical studies, as well as having an emerging global presence in Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisations. The Group also has a rapidly developing presence in highly specialised and molecular clinical diagnostic testing and in-vitro diagnostic products.

With over 50,000 staff across a decentralised and entrepreneurial network of more than 800 laboratories in over 50 countries, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability and purity of a wide range of products, as well as providing innovative clinical diagnostic testing services and in-vitro diagnostic products.

The Group's objective is to provide its customers with high-quality services, innovative solutions and accurate results on time. Eurofins is ideally positioned to support its clients' increasingly stringent quality and safety standards and the increasing demands of regulatory authorities as well as the requirements of healthcare practitioners around the world.

In 2020, Eurofins reacted quickly to meet the global challenge of COVID-19, by creating the capacity to help over 20 million patients monthly who may have been impacted by the pandemic with our testing products and our services and directly supporting healthcare professionals working on the front line to fight the virus. The Group has established widespread PCR testing capabilities and has carried out over 25 million tests in its own laboratories, is supporting the development of a number of vaccines and has established its SAFER@WORK testing, monitoring and consulting programmes to help ensure safer environments during COVID-19.

Eurofins has grown very strongly since its inception and its strategy is to continue expanding its technology portfolio and its geographic reach. Through R&D and acquisitions, the Group draws on the latest developments in the field of biotechnology and analytical chemistry to offer its clients unique analytical solutions.

Shares in Eurofins Scientific are listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN FR0014000MR3, Reuters EUFI.PA, Bloomberg ERF FP).

