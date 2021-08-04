Eurofins (Paris:ERF) Cosmetics Personal Care Testing Business line is the leading provider in cosmetics suncare and personal care testing worldwide, offering the most comprehensive range of testing and clinical services from 26 state-of-the-art laboratories in Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and Africa and unrivalled customer service. Supported by 16 clinical laboratories, Eurofins Cosmetics Personal Care testing offers unmatched clinical capabilities and innovation worldwide.

In line with our strategy to expand our global leadership in cosmetics and personal care and to diversify our clinical testing footprint in dermatology, for medicinal products and medical devices, Eurofins announces that it has successfully completed acquisition of bioskin GmbH ("bioskin") a full-service, dermatology-specific CRO specialising in trials for drugs, medical devices, food supplements and advanced cosmetics.

Over the last 30 years bioskin has built a reputation for excellence in providing clinical trials in dermatology for medicinal products and for medical devices. bioskin employs over 60 staff in its facility in Hamburg and has generated revenues of over EUR 11m in 2020. bioskin brings to Eurofins innovative capabilities, a strong position in early phase studies and proof-of-concept models, international multi-centre phase II-III studies, and unique expertise with its own in-house research centre.

This acquisition, providing a range of complementary and extended services, supports Eurofins' continued growth plans in these markets and further strengthens our offering to our customers and facilitates their one-stop access to multicentric studies.

Eurofins' CEO, Gilles Martin commented: "Cosmetics suncare and personal care Products have an impact on our health and well-being. Manufacturers active in these fast growing industries constantly innovate to develop better products for consumers and patients. We are therefore now very excited to partner with bioskin and broaden and deepen the range of testing and quality of service we can offer our clients in developing cosmetics, personal care and dermatology products."

