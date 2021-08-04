"Solid H1 performance supporting improved FY 2021 Adjusted EBITDA outlook"

SES S.A. announces half year financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2021.

Solid H1 performance delivering revenue of €875 million and Adjusted EBITDA(1) of €544 million

Improving trajectory in Video to -3.9% YOY (2,3) in H1 2021 from -8.0% YOY (2,3) in FY 2020

in H1 2021 from -8.0% YOY in FY 2020 Resilient Networks performance, flat YOY (2,3) , in a COVID impacted environment with strong prospects for future growth

, in a COVID impacted environment with strong prospects for future growth 5% YOY (3) reduction in recurring Operating Expenses supporting higher YOY Adjusted EBITDA margin (of 62%)

reduction in recurring Operating Expenses supporting higher YOY Adjusted EBITDA margin (of 62%) 19% YOY net interest expense reduction contributing to 35% YOY growth in Adjusted Net Profit of €152 million

Solid cash flow generation and financial discipline supporting leverage ratio(4) of 3.3 times at 30 June 2021

2021 Revenue and improved EBITDA outlook on track

Over 90% of 2021 revenue outlook (€1,760-1,820 million (5) ) already under contract

) already under contract Adjusted EBITDA outlook for full year 2021 improved to €1,080-1,100 million (from €1,060-1,100 million)(5)

Growth investments and C-band proceeds supporting future growth and value creation

SES-17 and O3b mPOWER (on track to launch in Q4 2021) backlog now $770 million (6) ;up $210 million in YTD 2021

;up $210 million in YTD 2021 US C-band clearing on track to meet end-2021 and end-2023 milestones, triggering $1 billion and $3 billion payments respectively

€275 million of shareholder returns delivered since the start of 2021

2020 dividend (€181 million) paid in April 2021, consistent with commitment to maintain minimum base dividend of €0.40 per A-share

Completed €94 million share buyback programme reflecting confidence in the long-term fundamentals of the business

Steve Collar, CEO of SES, commented: "Our strong start to 2021 continued into the second quarter providing confidence to improve the low end of our Adjusted EBITDA outlook on the back of solid execution and laser focus on reducing cost.

The lasting value of our Video business is reflected in the improved trajectory, the important long-term renewals at our core neighbourhoods, increased penetration of HD TV channels, and new paying subscribers for HD+ in Germany. Excitingly, in H2 2021, we will be expanding and enhancing our HD+ portfolio with the extension onto mobile devices and IP-enabled non-satellite homes.

Networks continues to perform well notwithstanding the COVID-impacted environment, notably in Government, reflecting the strong demand for our unique multi-orbit resilient solutions. With O3b mPOWER still over a year away from commercial launch, we have secured over $300 million in backlog from major cruise brands which underscores the compelling combination of high throughput and high flexibility of the constellation.

C-band clearance remains fully on track. The recent issuing of C-band licences by the FCC is a notable milestone towards initiation of the reimbursement process. Meanwhile, we have returned €275 million of cash to shareholders this year underscoring our commitment to delivering sustained and attractive returns for our shareholders."

1 Excluding restructuring charge and operating expenses recognised in relation to US C-band repurposing (disclosed separately)

2 Underlying revenue, excluding periodic and other revenue (disclosed separately) that are not directly related to or otherwise distort the underlying business trends

3 At constant FX which refers to comparative figures restated at the current period FX to neutralise currency variations

4 Ratio of Adjusted Net Debt (which includes 50% of hybrid bonds as debt, per the rating agency methodology) to Adjusted EBITDA

5 Financial outlook assumes a €/$ FX rate of €1 $1.20, nominal satellite health and launch schedule

6 Gross backlog $770 million (fully protected: $610 million)

Key business and financial highlights

SES regularly uses Alternative Performance Measures (APM) to present the performance of the Group and believes that these APMs are relevant to enhance understanding of the financial performance and financial position.

€million H1 2021 H1 2020 ? as Reported ? at constant FX Average €/$ FX rate 1.21 1.10 Revenue 875 948 -7.7% -3.3% Adjusted EBITDA 544 582 -6.5% -2.5% Adjusted Net Profit 152 113 34.5% n/a Adjusted Net Debt Adjusted EBITDA 3.28 times 3.31 times n/a n/a

Underlying revenue (excluding periodic and other) was lower by 2.5% year-on-year (at constant FX) at €875 million. There was no periodic revenue in H1 2021 (H1 2020: EUR 8 million in Networks).

Video underlying revenue of €526 million represents a reduction of 3.9% year-on-year (at constant FX), compared with -8.0% year-on-year in FY 2020, where lower revenue from mature markets was partially offset by higher revenues generated across International markets, growth in the number of paying consumers subscribing to HD+ in Germany, and a recovery in Sports Events. Q2 2021 underlying revenue of €263 million was 3.2% lower year-on-year (at constant FX) and flat compared with Q1 2021.

Networks underlying revenue of €349 million was flat compared with H1 2020 (-0.2% at constant FX) with strong ongoing growth in Government (+11.3%) offsetting COVID-related impacts on Mobility (-10.7%) and near-term declines in Fixed Data (-3.9%). Q2 2021 underlying revenue of €176 million was consistent with the prior period (-0.5% YOY at constant FX) and 1.1% higher than Q1 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA of €544 million represented a higher Adjusted EBITDA margin of 62.2% (H1 2020: 61.4%) and benefitted from a 4.6% year-on-year reduction (at constant FX) in operating expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA excludes restructuring expenses of €6 million in H1 2021 (H1 2020: €22 million) and net operating expenses associated with the accelerated repurposing of US C-band spectrum which totalled €12 million in H1 2021 (H1 2020: €13 million).

Adjusted Net Profit improved by 34.5% year-on-year to €152 million including the positive combination of the lower recurring operating expenses highlighted above, lower depreciation and amortisation expenses (down 8.5% year-on-year), and an 18.5% reduction in net interest expense. Adjusted Net Profit also included a net foreign exchange gain of €20 million (H1 2020: loss of €12 million).

At 30 June 2021, Adjusted Net Debt (including 50% of the now €1.175 billion of hybrid bonds as debt, per the rating agency methodology) of €3,656 million was €391 million (or 9.7%) lower than H1 2020 and represented an Adjusted Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 3.28 times (30 June 2020: 3.31 times).

The contract backlog at 30 June 2021 was €5.3 billion (gross backlog of €5.9 billion including backlog with contractual break clauses).

The 2020 dividend of €0.40 per A-share and €0.16 per B-share was paid to shareholders on 22 April 2021, consistent with the prior year and the Board's commitment to maintain a base dividend of €0.40 per A-share and €0.16 per B-share.

In July 2021, SES completed a share buyback programme (announced in May 2021) totalling €94 million. 12 million A-shares were purchased at a weighted average price of EUR 6.56 and 6 million B-shares at a weighted average price of EUR 2.62, maintaining the ratio of two A-shares to one B-share, as required by the Articles of Association. The shares acquired under the programme are intended to be cancelled, reducing the total number of voting and economic shares.

FY 2021 revenue outlook (assuming a €/$ FX rate of €1 $1.20, nominal satellite health and launch schedule) is unchanged and expected to be between €1,760-1,820 million (including €1,000-1,030 million for Video and €750-780 million for Networks) while the FY 2021 Adjusted EBITDA outlook (excluding restructuring and US C-band expenses) is improved to between €1,080-1,100 million (from €1,060-1,100 million).

Capital expenditure (representing net cash absorbed by investing activities excluding acquisitions, financial investments, and US C-band repurposing) is unchanged and expected to be €660 million in 2021 and €880 million in 2022 reflecting the growth investment in SES-17 and O3b mPOWER. Thereafter, capital expenditure is expected to reduce significantly to €220 million in 2023, €570 million in 2024, and €340 million in 2025, representing an average annual capital expenditure of €375 million (2023-2025).

Operational performance and commentary

REVENUE BY BUSINESS UNIT

Revenue (€ million) as reported Change (YOY) at constant FX Q1 2021 Q2 2021 H1 2021 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 H1 2021 Average €/$ FX rate 1.22 1.20 1.21 Video (total) 263 263 526 -4.6% -3.2% -3.9% - Video underlying 263 263 526 -4.6% -3.2% -3.9% Government (underlying) 71 76 147 +8.5% +14.0% +11.3% Fixed Data (underlying) 55 53 108 -1.0% -6.7% -3.9% Mobility (underlying) 47 47 94 -9.1% -12.3% -10.7% Periodic n/m n/m n/m Networks (total)(1) 173 176 349 -3.8% -0.7% -2.3% - Networks underlying 173 176 349 +0.1% -0.5% -0.2% Sub-total 436 439 875 -4.3% -2.2% -3.3% - Underlying 436 439 875 -2.8% -2.2% -2.5% - Periodic n/m n/m n/m Other revenue n/m n/m n/m Group Total(1) 436 439 875 -4.3% -2.3% -3.3%

"At constant FX" refers to comparative figures restated at the current period FX to neutralise currency variations. "Underlying" revenue represents the core business of capacity sales, as well as associated services and equipment. This revenue may be impacted by changes in launch schedule and satellite health status. "Periodic" revenue separates revenues that are not directly related to or would distort the underlying business trends on a quarterly basis. Periodic revenue includes: the outright sale of transponders or transponder equivalents; accelerated revenue from hosted payloads during construction; termination fees; insurance proceeds; certain interim satellite missions and other such items when material. "Other" includes revenue not directly applicable to Video or Networks

1) H1 2021 periodic revenue nil (H1 2020: EUR 8 million)

Video: 60% of group revenue

At 30 June 2021, SES delivers over 8,650 total TV channels to 361 million TV homes around the world. This includes more than 3,120 TV channels in High Definition which has grown by 8% compared with 30 June 2020. At 30 June 2021, 69% of total TV channels are broadcast in MPEG-4 with an additional 4% broadcast in HEVC.

The impact from customers 'right-sizing' volumes in mature markets (Western Europe and the US), lower US wholesale revenue, and the decision to reduce exposure to low margin services activities led to an overall year-on-year revenue reduction, albeit at a much slower pace of decline as compared with the trend in 2020.

International market revenue was higher year-on-year, while continued growth in the number of paying subscribers led to year-on-year growth in HD+ where the combination of an increase in the cost to renew a 12-month subscription from March 2021 and introduction of new Internet Protocol-based solutions into the market are expected to support the future development of the business.

In addition, revenue from Sports Events is continuing to recover with improved performance compared with H1 2020 which was significantly impacted by cancellations and delays caused by the COVID pandemic.

Networks: 40% of group revenue

Government

Strong contribution from new MEO- and GEO-enabled network solutions for the US Government led to overall strong year-on-year growth in revenue compared with H1 2020 with additional new business wins secured at the end of the quarter expected to contribute to future revenue development. This was complemented by strong year-on-year revenue growth in Global Government from new capacity contracts and institutional wins.

Fixed Data

Underlying revenue decreased compared with the prior period as lower year-on-year revenue in the Pacific region was not yet being balanced with the ongoing growth in new business from tier one mobile network operators, notably in the Americas, and the additional revenue ramp up in the global cloud segment which is expected in the second half of 2021.

Mobility

The effects of the COVID pandemic on customers in the commercial aviation and cruise segments resulted in lower revenue compared with H1 2020 which had yet to see a material impact from the pandemic at that point in time. This was partly offset by a positive year-on-year performance in commercial shipping revenues. While the vast majority of commercial contracts across the entire SES business, including in Mobility, are fixed, it is expected that the impact of the COVID environment will continue to present a short-term headwind to the development of Mobility revenue. However, the long-term growth fundamentals remain in place to drive the pace of new business as demand recovers.

Future satellite launches

Satellite Region Application Launch Date SES-17 Americas Fixed Data, Mobility, Government Q4 2021 O3b mPOWER (satellites 1-3) Global Fixed Data, Mobility, Government Q4 2021 O3b mPOWER (satellites 4-6) Global Fixed Data, Mobility, Government Q1 2022 O3b mPOWER (satellites 7-9) Global Fixed Data, Mobility, Government H2 2022 SES-18 SES-19 North America Video (US C-band accelerated clearing) H2 2022 SES-20 SES-21 North America Video (US C-band accelerated clearing) H2 2022 O3b mPOWER (satellites 10-11) Global Fixed Data, Mobility, Government H2 2024

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

€ million H1 2021 H1 2020 Average €/$ FX rate 1.21 1.10 Revenue 875 948 US C-band repurposing income 47 Operating expenses (396) (401) EBITDA 526 547 Depreciation expense (283) (319) Amortisation expense (48) (44) Operating profit 195 184 Net financing costs (44) (91) Profit before tax 151 93 Income tax expense (16) (11) Non-controlling interests 2 4 Net profit attributable to owners of the parent 137 86 Basic and diluted earnings per share (in €)(1) Class A shares 0.25 0.14 Class B shares 0.10 0.05

1) Earnings per share is calculated as profit attributable to owners of the parent divided by the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the year, as adjusted to reflect the economic rights of each class of share. For the purposes of the EPS calculation only, the net profit for the year attributable to ordinary shareholders has been adjusted to include the assumed coupon, net of tax, on the perpetual bonds. Fully diluted earnings per share are not significantly different from basic earnings per share

€ million H1 2021 H1 2020 Adjusted EBITDA 544 582 US C-band repurposing income 47 US C-band operating expenses (59) (13) Restructuring expenses (6) (22) EBITDA 526 547 € million H1 2021 H1 2020 Adjusted Net Profit 152 113 US C-band repurposing income 47 US C-band operating expenses (59) (13) Restructuring expenses (6) (22) Tax on material exceptional items 3 8 Net profit attributable to owners of the parent 137 86

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

€ million 30 June 2021 31 December 2020 Property, plant and equipment 4,008 4,170 Assets in the course of construction 2,035 1,651 Intangible assets 4,286 4,192 Other financial assets 13 14 Trade and other receivables 261 268 Deferred customer contract costs 8 9 Deferred tax assets 323 313 Total non-current assets 10,934 10,617 Inventories 27 27 Trade and other receivables 523 488 Deferred customer contract costs 7 10 Prepayments 55 72 Income tax receivable 12 11 Cash and cash equivalents (A) 604 1,162 Total current assets 1,228 1,770 Total assets 12,162 12,387 Equity attributable to the owners of the parent 5,135 5,366 Non-controlling interests 69 72 Total equity 5,204 5,438 Borrowings (B) 3,490 3,317 Provisions 9 12 Deferred income 275 296 Deferred tax liabilities 347 333 Other long-term liabilities 95 127 Lease liabilities 26 25 Fixed assets suppliers 1,560 1,310 Total non-current liabilities 5,802 5,420 Borrowings (C) 182 613 Provisions 56 60 Deferred income 382 454 Trade and other payables 314 300 Lease liabilities 11 12 Fixed assets suppliers 188 67 Income tax liabilities 23 23 Total current liabilities 1,156 1,529 Total liabilities 6,958 6,949 Total equity and liabilities 12,162 12,387 Reported Net Debt (B C A) 3,068 2,768

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

€ million H1 2021 H1 2020 Profit before tax 151 93 Taxes paid during the year (14) (13) Adjustment for non-cash items 356 448 Changes in working capital (95) (116) Net cash generated by operating activities 398 412 Payments for purchases of intangible assets (10) (22) Payments for purchases of tangible assets(1) (83) (130) Other investing activities (2) (1) Net cash absorbed by investing activities (95) (153) Proceeds from borrowings 285 Repayment of borrowings (585) (671) Proceeds from perpetual bond, net of transaction costs 619 Redemption of perpetual bond, net of transaction costs (768) Coupon paid on perpetual bond (80) (65) Dividends paid on ordinary shares(2) (181) (182) Interest paid on borrowings (71) (109) Payments for acquisition of treasury shares (76) (9) Proceeds from treasury shares sold and exercise of stock options 5 Lease payments (7) (6) Payments related to changes in ownership interest in subsidiaries (7) Net cash absorbed by financing activities (864) (1,044) Net foreign exchange movements 3 (3) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents (558) (788) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year 1,162 1,155 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year 604 367

1) Including €21 million related to US C-band repurposing (H1 2020: nil). 2) Net of dividends received on treasury shares of €3 million (H1 2020: €2 million)

€ million H1 2021 H1 2020 Net cash generated by operating activities 398 412 Net cash absorbed by investing activities (95) (153) Free cash flow before financing activities 303 259 Interest paid on borrowings (71) (109) Lease payments (7) (6) Free cash flow before equity distributions and treasury activities 225 144

SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION

QUARTERLY INCOME STATEMENT (AS REPORTED)

€ million Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Average €/$ FX rate 1.11 1.10 1.17 1.18 1.22 1.20 Revenue 479 469 462 466 436 439 US C-band repurposing income 10 27 20 Operating expenses (194) (207) (175) (231) (203) (193) EBITDA 285 262 287 245 260 266 Depreciation expense (158) (161) (153) (153) (140) (143) Amortisation expense (23) (21) (21) (30) (19) (29) Impairment expense (277) Operating profit/(loss) 104 80 113 (215) 101 94 Net financing costs (46) (45) (44) (49) (26) (18) Profit/(loss) before tax 58 35 69 (264) 75 76 Income tax benefit/(expense) (9) (2) (3) 21 (8) (8) Non-controlling interests 2 2 2 3 2 Net Profit/(Loss) 51 35 68 (240) 69 68 Earnings/(loss) per share (in €)(1) Class A shares 0.09 0.05 0.12 (0.56) 0.13 0.12 Class B shares 0.03 0.02 0.05 (0.22) 0.05 0.05 Adjusted EBITDA 288 294 301 269 268 276 Adjusted EBITDA margin 60% 63% 65% 58% 61% 63% US C-band repurposing income 10 27 20 US C-band operating expenses (13) (8) (22) (34) (25) Restructuring expenses (3) (19) (6) (12) (1) (5) EBITDA 285 262 287 245 260 266

1) Earnings per share is calculated as profit attributable to owners of the parent divided by the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the year, as adjusted to reflect the economic rights of each class of share. For the purposes of the EPS calculation only, the net profit for the year attributable to ordinary shareholders has been adjusted to include the coupon, net of tax, on the perpetual bonds. Fully diluted earnings per share are not significantly different from basic earnings per share.

QUARTERLY OPERATING PROFIT (AT CONSTANT €/$ FX RATE OF €1:$1.20)

€ million Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Average €/$ FX rate 1.20 1.20 1.20 1.20 1.20 1.20 Revenue 459 449 456 463 440 439 US C-band repurposing income 10 28 20 Operating expenses (184) (194) (172) (230) (206) (193) EBITDA 275 255 284 243 262 266 Depreciation expense (150) (152) (150) (148) (142) (144) Amortisation expense (22) (21) (21) (28) (19) (29) Impairment expense (277) Operating profit/(loss) 103 82 113 (210) 101 93 Adjusted EBITDA 278 285 297 267 270 276 US C-band repurposing income 10 28 20 US C-band operating expenses (12) (7) (22) (35) (25) Restructuring expenses (3) (18) (6) (12) (1) (5) EBITDA 275 255 284 243 262 266

ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES

SES regularly uses Alternative Performance Measures ('APM') to present the performance of the Group and believes that these APMs are relevant to enhance understanding of the financial performance and financial position. These measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies and are not measurements under IFRS or any other body of generally accepted accounting principles, and thus should not be considered substitutes for the information contained in the Group's financial statements.

Alternative Performance Measure Definition Reported EBITDA and EBITDA margin EBITDA is profit for the period before depreciation, amortisation, net financing cost and income tax. EBITDA margin is EBITDA divided by revenue. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin EBITDA adjusted to exclude material exceptional items. In 2020 and 2021, the primary exceptional items are restructuring charges and the net impact of the repurposing of US C-band spectrum. Adjusted EBITDA margin is Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. Adjusted Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA, represents the ratio of Net Debt plus 50% of the group's hybrid bonds (per the rating agency methodology) divided by the last 12 months' (rolling) Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted Net Profit Net profit attributable to owners of the parent adjusted to exclude material exceptional items. In 2020 and 2021, the primary exceptional items are restructuring charges, the net impact of the repurposing of US C-band spectrum, and the net impact of impairment expenses.

