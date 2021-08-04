Sydney-based MSquare Energy has ambitions of becoming Australia's largest solar panel manufacturer, and it is entering the market at a pivotal moment when Australia's panel manufacturing industry is pushing to compete on equal footing with global leaders.From pv magazine Australia Joining South Australia's Tindo Solar in the Australian made and owned solar manufacturing game, Sydney-based MSquare Energy (MSquare) claims to be the largest solar panel manufacturer in Australia with a fully automated facility. In what will be news to few, Sydney is currently in strict Covid-19 lockdown, meaning ...

