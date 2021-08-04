In its second quarter earnings statement, the company said it expects volume and margin improvements in its residential business to continue, with Q3 volume expected to top 40% compared with 2020.From pv magazine USA SunPower Corp. said that it added 13,000 customers during the second quarter as residential bookings rose 16% from the previous quarter and 67% year over year. The company said it expects volume and margin improvements in its residential business to continue into the third quarter, with volume expected to grow more than 40% compared with 2020. SunPower also said that during the second ...

