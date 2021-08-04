Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 04.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Nur wenige Stunden! Aktienchance am Dienstag, 3. August 2021
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1T7NF ISIN: US5017971046 Ticker-Symbol: LTD 
Tradegate
02.08.21
19:16 Uhr
66,90 Euro
-0,60
-0,89 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
L BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
L BRANDS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
66,9867,1808:34
67,1267,4403.08.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CRADLE RESOURCES
CRADLE RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CRADLE RESOURCES LIMITED0,045+11,11 %
ECONOCOM GROUP SE3,590-0,14 %
HELLO GROUP INC ADR10,850+3,83 %
ICONIX BRAND GROUP INC2,600-2,26 %
IMINING TECHNOLOGIES INC0,103-4,63 %
L BRANDS INC66,90-0,89 %
PCTEL INC5,500-1,79 %
PQ GROUP HOLDINGS INC12,900+0,78 %
RINGMETALL SE3,250-2,40 %
SILVER VALLEY METALS CORP0,136-4,90 %
WESTAG AG25,000+0,81 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.