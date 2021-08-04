- (PLX AI) - Ørsted has completed the 367 MW Western Trail Wind Farm in Texas, its largest onshore project to date.
- • Ørsted's total onshore capacity now over 2.8 GW of wind, solar, and battery storage in operation
- • The project has secured long-term power purchase agreements with PepsiCo, Hormel Foods, and Nucor for the majority of the power generated from the project
- • Both PepsiCo and Hormel Foods will also purchase power from the Haystack Wind project in SPP (Southwest Power Pool), due online later this year
