- (PLX AI) - Buy Michelin instead of Nokian Tyres, as the Finnish company has limited upside, Kepler Cheuvreux says.
- • Nokian Tyres beat earnings expectations for a second quarter in a row, but shares fell, possibly because the company didn't upgrade its guidance, Kepler says
- • Valuation is now in line with estimates for next year, which should limit potential upside, Kepler says, maintaining its hold rating on the stock
- • Price target EUR 35
