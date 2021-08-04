Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.08.2021
Wiederholung des “150%-in-Stunden-Szenarios”?
WKN: A3CNKW ISIN: SE0015658380 Ticker-Symbol: 6H6 
Frankfurt
03.08.21
17:26 Uhr
0,556 Euro
+0,045
+8,81 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.08.2021 | 09:05
Dlaboratory Sweden AB: dLab strengthens its service offer to further assist contextualization of the data analytics

Cleantech company dLaboratory Sweden AB (publ) strengthens the service agreement for customers focusing on iterative actions for proactive grid improvements. Enhancing the use of data displayed in dLab's dInsight Analytics Platform, dServices 2.0 includes continuous evaluations based on set KPIs, regular meetings and adjustments in the software.

dLab's process for gaining knowledge out of grid incident analysis has four basic steps: collecting incident data from the grid; analyzing collected data in real-time; interpreting and visualizing data for gaining insight; and finally, applying this data into meaningful operative contexts. To support customers in this, dLab launched last year a support service called dServices, which in particular focus on the last step.

Based on projects completed since the launch of dServices and in-depth interviews with dLab's user community, dLab has now developed dServices 2.0 into a support function processing insights and contextualizing trends. dServices 2.0 is centered around an iterative process of matching insights to relevant actions, i.e. dLab's experts support the customers' strategic and operative teams to take proactive actions.

- Our updated dServices is a way to efficiently support our customers, based on their needs, in the journey from analyzing data to using data for proactive measures. It is a different way of working, but it does not have to be a difficult transition and with these services we want to lower the barrier. More and more of our customers embark on this journey, and we are there to support them, says Henrik Winberg, COO at dLab.

dServices 2.0 consists of a tailored program and can be used across the company, from operative teams to grid planning or maintenance teams.

About Dlaboratory Sweden AB

Dlaboratory Sweden AB (publ) is a Swedish cleantech company offering a digital platform for gathering, analyzing, and presenting condition data for managing the future power grid. Our solutions enable proactive maintenance work, an increased security of supply, and fewer power outages. We are a commercial company since 2015 and the shares are listed at Nasdaq First North GM (DLAB) since April 2021.


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
