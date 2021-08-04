Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.08.2021
Wiederholung des “150%-in-Stunden-Szenarios”?
WKN: A0ER7M ISIN: SE0001296542 Ticker-Symbol: OCE 
Frankfurt
04.08.21
08:11 Uhr
0,039 Euro
-0,001
-1,26 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
04.08.2021 | 09:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription units (BTU) in Cortus Energy AB (432/21)

Trading in Cortus Energy AB paid subscription units is to cease. The last
trading day is August 6, 2021. 

Short name:  CE BTU   
---------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0016275895
---------------------------
Orderbook ID: 228878   
---------------------------

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Mangold Fondkommission AB. 

For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on 08-503 015 50.
