Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription units (BTU) in Cortus Energy AB (432/21)

Trading in Cortus Energy AB paid subscription units is to cease. The last trading day is August 6, 2021. Short name: CE BTU --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016275895 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 228878 --------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on 08-503 015 50.