Mittwoch, 04.08.2021
Wiederholung des “150%-in-Stunden-Szenarios”?
WKN: 907441 ISIN: LV0000100501 
Frankfurt
03.08.21
08:05 Uhr
8,960 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.08.2021 | 09:17
54 Leser
On transaction with JSC Olainfarm shares

On 3 August 2021 a notification regarding sale of shares has been received from JL Index Ltd., which is a closely related party to Janis Leimanis, who performs manager's duties at JSC Olainfarm.

The notification is attached (in Latvian).

Additional information:
Janis Dubrovskis
Investor Relations Advisor of JSC Olainfarm
Phone: +371 29178878
Email: janis.dubrovskis@olainfarm.com

Attachment

  • JL Index darijumi 02.08.2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3397a72d-7c95-4e85-b065-4e7cc622ae53)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
