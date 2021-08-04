On transaction with JSC Olainfarm shares

On 3 August 2021 a notification regarding sale of shares has been received from JL Index Ltd., which is a closely related party to Janis Leimanis, who performs manager's duties at JSC Olainfarm.



The notification is attached (in Latvian).

