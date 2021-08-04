On transaction with JSC Olainfarm shares

On 3 August 2021 a notification regarding sale of shares has been received from JL Index Ltd., which is a closely related party to Janis Leimanis, who performs manager's duties at JSC Olainfarm.
The notification is attached (in Latvian).
Additional information:
Janis Dubrovskis
Investor Relations Advisor of JSC Olainfarm
Phone: +371 29178878
Email: janis.dubrovskis@olainfarm.com
Attachment
- JL Index darijumi 02.08.2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3397a72d-7c95-4e85-b065-4e7cc622ae53)
