Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2021) - Nano One® Materials Corp. (TSX: NANO) (OTC Pink: NNOMF) (FSE: LBMB) ("Nano One") is a technology company with a patented and scalable industrial process for the production of low cost, low environmental footprint and high-performance cathode powders used in lithium-ion batteries.

Nano One's Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Stephen Campbell, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its joint development project with Saint-Gobain. This project began in December 2018 and focused on optimization of the thermal processing of Nano One produced cathode materials and Saint-Gobain's furnace materials under a range of firing conditions. Success on this project has paved the way for additional collaborative opportunities that are currently under consideration.

"This project has provided valuable insight on thermal processing conditions for various cathode materials and furnace materials," said Stephen Campbell. "We have developed thermal processing expertise to optimize the performance of cathode materials and throughout the project, we have shared a collaborative and open relationship with our colleagues at Saint-Gobain. Potential future work will build on those outcomes, add manufacturing know-how and enhance the value of our process technology and business offerings."

Saint-Gobain remains a consortium member within Nano One's "Scaling Advanced Battery Materials" project supported by Sustainable Development Technology Canada ("SDTC") and the British Columbia Innovative Clean Energy ("ICE") fund.

Mr. Natesh Krishan, General Manager of Engineered Ceramics of Saint-Gobain, said, "Our product development teams have made good progress in the evaluation of the thermal aspects of cathode material synthesis. The partnership with Nano One has been important to Saint-Gobain through advancing our understanding of the cathode material firing process to allow an enhanced product offering to better serve this market."

Having built a positive working relationship over the past 2 years, Nano One and Saint-Gobain are discussing the scope of work for additional joint projects and will continue to explore future business and co-development opportunities.

About Saint-Gobain

Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and solutions which are key ingredients in the wellbeing of each of us and the future of all. They can be found everywhere in our living places and our daily life: in buildings, transportation, infrastructure and in many industrial applications. They provide comfort, performance and safety while addressing the challenges of sustainable construction, resource efficiency and climate change. Saint-Gobain had €40.8 billion in sales in 2017, operates in 67 countries and has more than 179,000 employees. www.saint-gobain.com

About Nano One

Nano One Materials Corp. is a clean technology company with a patented, scalable and low carbon intensity industrial process for the low-cost production of high-performance lithium-ion battery cathode materials. The technology is applicable to electric vehicle, energy storage, consumer electronic and next generation batteries in the global push for a zero-emission future. Nano One's One-Pot process, its coated nanocrystal materials and its Metal to Cathode Active Material (M2CAM) technologies address fundamental performance needs and supply chain constraints while reducing costs and carbon footprint. Nano One has received funding from various government programs and the current "Scaling of Advanced Battery Materials Project" is supported by Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) and the Innovative Clean Energy (ICE) Fund of the Province of British Columbia. For more information, please visit www.nanoone.ca.

