SmartStream Technologies, the financial Transaction Lifecycle Management (TLM) solutions provider, today announces the appointment of Mark Morris as Head of Sales, Managed Services to deliver technology and operational expertise across functions including reconciliations, corporate actions, collateral management, cash and liquidity management, fees and expense management, and reference data.

Mark has over 30 years' industry experience and has held Managing Director roles within a number of investment banks, including NatWest Markets, Nomura and Commerzbank. Prior to joining SmartStream, Mark was at JDX Consulting working within EMEA on various transaction lifecycle projects and helped drive clients through regulatory change. Previous to this, Mark was at TORI Global Management Consultants and involved on cyber related projects.

Mark Morris, Head of Sales, Managed Services, SmartStream, says: "In recent months we have seen an increase in growth for the adoption of cloud-based and managed services, including delivered solutions. SmartStream is seen as a trusted partner in the marketplace providing a complete solution with defined outcomes I have been impressed by their level of service and customer interest. I decided to join a company with reputable products and a great team".

Mark will report to Nick Smith, EVP Managed Services, SmartStream, who states: "There is a huge interest in SmartStream's Managed Services and client appetite and interest is at an all time high. We needed an expert like Mark who has the in-depth industry knowledge and can serve our clients well in meeting operational excellence. I am delighted to welcome Mark onto the team and I'm sure his expertise will help us to continue serving our clients in this demanding area of the market".

