Clover devices enable payments for food, beverages, programmes and more

AsChelsea Football Club fans return to Stamford Bridge today they will enjoy a completely cashless payments experience thanks to the deployment of the innovative Clover platform from Fiserv, Inc., (NASDAQ: FISV). More than 200 Clover point-of-sale (POS) devices and handheld Clover Flex devices have been deployed to enable quick and contact-free purchases at stadium food and beverage outlets, and for match day programmes, museum entrance and stadium tours.

An official partner of Chelsea, Fiserv has an established relationship with the club as the processer of all payments for the club's match day and non-match day operations. The addition of Clover devices will facilitate a convenient, cashless, and contact-free payment experience for fans as they return to the stadium.

"The implementation of Clover devices at Stamford Bridge is the next step in our progression toward a completely cashless experience," said Guy Laurence, chief executive at Chelsea Football Club. "The speed and convenience with which Clover can enable payments will help transform both the fan experience and our retail operations, while also enhancing the efficiency of our treasury processes as it eliminates tedious tasks such as coin counting."

Clover enables customers to pay using a debit or credit card or via Apple Pay, Google Pay or Samsung Pay, with the option of receiving digital receipts. Clover is easy for operators to use and card processing time is significantly shorter than many POS systems, which facilitates faster transaction times and shorter queues for fans, enhancing their experience at the stadium.

Clover devices will enable contact-free payments at the food and beverage outlets throughout Stamford Bridge, while handheld Clover Flex devices will be used for programme sales.

"With many payments within the Chelsea complex already made electronically, the move to a cashless environment reflects how people prefer to pay today," said John Gibbons, executive vice president and head of EMEA at Fiserv. "Clover is helping businesses reboot smarter, safer and stronger as it facilitates the digital and contactless payment options people will look for as they engage in daily activities post-pandemic."

A complete business-management platform, Clover enables merchants to manage their day-to-day operations and maximise their operating efficiencies with robust data analytics and reporting, inventory management and loyalty programme capabilities. There are more than two million Clover devices distributed globally, processing more than $180 billion in annualised payment volume.

More than 25 major stadiums and arenas manage payments with Clover, including Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Citi Field in New York, CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, and Clover Park in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Chelsea fans will get a glimpse of Clover branding in the stadium during the forthcoming home matches of the season.

