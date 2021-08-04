DJ R.E.A. Trading plc: Further re issue of debt

R.E.A. Trading plc (.) R.E.A. Trading plc: Further re issue of debt 04-Aug-2021 / 09:02 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R.E.A. Trading plc ("REAT" or the "company")

Further re issue by REAT of £4 million nominal of 9.5 per cent sterling notes 2024

Further to the announcement made on 19 July 2021 in connection with a proposed issue by REAT of £4.0 million nominal of 9.5 per cent sterling notes 2024 (the "Notes") by way of a placing at par, the company announces that all such Notes have been issued to placees at 100 per cent of their principal amount and that admission to trading of the Notes on the International Securities Market ("ISM") of the London Stock Exchange has today become effective.

Enquiries:

R.E.A Trading plc

Tel: 020 7436 7877 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Category Code: IOD TIDM: . LEI Code: 213800JHK8HZJYVMXK80 Sequence No.: 119178 EQS News ID: 1223966 End of Announcement EQS News Service -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1223966&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 04, 2021 04:02 ET (08:02 GMT)