The "Europe ATV and UTV Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe ATV and UTV market is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 6.79% during the period 2021-2028.

The ever-increasing demand in various applications, including military, agriculture, sports, entertainment, hunting, and forestry, has supplemented the growth of the ATV and UTV market within France.

Other than this, the surge in adventure and recreational parks has increased the demand for these utility vehicles, supporting the expansion of the studied market. In the country, the formula off-road racing is considered as the most extreme off-road racing where drivers compete through steep hills and terrains. Therefore, as mentioned above, all these factors play a crucial role in driving the ATV and UTV market across the country.

In Spain, the government has significantly invested in agriculture and forestry machinery, integrated with advanced technology. This is mainly because of the growing demand for food, increasing the need for better agricultural machinery. Here, ATVs and UTVs help quick and easy transportation of supplies, making them ideal in an agriculture setting.

Furthermore, these vehicles are widely used in Barcelona as several off-roading activities are held across the area. Such factors increase the demand for ATVs and UTVs, thereby widening Spain's ATV and UTV market scope.

Some distinguished companies in the ATV and UTV market consist of Deere Company, Textron Inc, Kubota Corporation, CFmoto, Suzuki Motors Corporation, and Honda Motor Company.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Europe ATV and UTV Market Summary

2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Key Insights

2.1.1. Growing Use of Atvs on Uneven Roads

2.1.2. Increase in ATV Experience Zones

2.1.3. Growing Penetration of Cvts in Atvs

2.2. Impact of COVID-19 on ATV and UTV Market

2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.4. Key Buying Impact Analysis

2.4.1. Government Regulations

2.4.2. Price

2.4.3. Application

2.5. Market Attractiveness Matrix

2.6. Vendor Scorecard

2.7. Key Market Strategies

2.7.1. Contracts Partnerships

2.7.2. Business Expansions Divestitures

2.7.3. New Product Launches

2.8. Market Drivers

2.8.1. Growing Popularity of Adventure Sports

2.8.2. Increasing ATV and UTV Use in Military

2.8.3. Government Rules Supporting ATVs and UTVs

2.9. Market Challenges

2.9.1. Driving Ban in Wildlife Areas

2.9.2. High Maintenance Cost

2.10. Market Opportunities

2.10.1. Production of Safer ATVs and UTVs

3. Europe ATV and UTV Market by Vehicle Type

3.1. ATV

3.2. UTV

4. Europe ATV and UTV Market by Displacement

4.1. Under 400 (Cc)

4.2. 400-800(Cc)

4.3. Over 800 (Cc)

5. Europe ATV and UTV Market by Fuel Type

5.1. Gasoline-Powered

5.2. Diesel-Powered

5.3. Electric-Powered

5.4. Solar-Powered

6. Europe ATV and UTV Market by Application

6.1. Utility

6.2. Sports

6.3. Others

7. Europe ATV and UTV Market by End-User

7.1. Agriculture

7.2. Military

7.3. Mountaineering

7.4. Others

8. Europe ATV and UTV Market Regional Outlook

8.1. Country Analysis

8.1.1. United Kingdom

8.1.2. Germany

8.1.3. France

8.1.4. Spain

8.1.5. Italy

8.1.6. Russia

8.1.7. Rest of Europe

9. Competitive Landscape

BRP Inc

Cfmoto

Deere Company

Hisun

Honda Motor Company

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kubota Corporation

Kwang Yang Motor Co Ltd

Polaris Industries Inc

Suzuki Motors Corporation

Textron Inc (Artic Cat)

Yamaha Motor Co Ltd

