DJ EQS-News: SEEDS Capital, the investment arm of Enterprise Singapore, has appointed SCHWEIZER as one of the co-investment partners

EQS-News / 04/08/2021 / 16:13 UTC+8

PRESS RELEASE

August 4, 2021

SEEDS Capital, the investment arm of Enterprise Singapore, has appointed SCHWEIZER as one of the co-investment partners

Singapore, August 04, 2021 - Another milestone of the success story has been achieved with the appointment as a co-investment partner for deep tech in the sector of advanced manufacturing and engineering. Besides co-investing, SCHWEIZER will provide hands-on assistance to help the start-ups fast-track their commercialization process through mentorship and connections to its manufacturing networks.

"SEEDS Capital is a strategic partner in our efforts to address the future of manufacturing and pave the way to digital lean and carbon neutral. We believe this partnership shows confidence in our activities and are delighted to contribute to Singapore's leading position as an innovation hub and start-up ecosystem," says Dr. Maren Schweizer, CEO of Schweizer World Group.

And given the long company tradition, Dr. Schweizer adds: "In the course of its six generations family businesses history, Schweizer has proven time and again that it generates sustainable business development through partnerships and co-innovation."

About Schweizer

Schweizer World Group is a family office and Schweizer's international venture engine and capital arm. Schweizer backs ambitious entrepreneurs building the most innovative companies across various stages and sectors in South East Asia. Partnering with Schweizer puts access to a world of business expertise and acumen at your fingertips. Schweizer doesn't just bring the investment but offers the complete package with entrepreneurial roots that go back to 1849.

Press Release August 4, 2021 - SEEDS Capital, the investment arm of Enterprise Singapore, has appointed SCHWEIZER as one of the co-investment partners

Contact

Phone: +65 9172 0577 | Mail: press@schweizer.world | www.schweizer.world

Schweizer World Group Pte. Ltd. | 4 Battery Road #25-01 |Singapore 098804 File: SEEDS Capital, the investment arm of Enterprise Singapore, has appointed SCHWEIZER as one of the co-investment partners

04/08/2021 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1223981&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 04, 2021 04:13 ET (08:13 GMT)