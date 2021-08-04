Oakvine Recovery Center: Leading Austin Drug Rehab Center, Oakvine Recovery, Is Hosting the Next Austin TAAP Event

The leading outpatient rehab center in Austin announced that it was proud to host the upcoming Austin TAAP Event, scheduled for August 11th, 2021.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Oakvine Recovery, which is one of the leading outpatient Austin Drug Rehab centers in Austin, is scheduled to play host to this month's Austin TAAP Event. The event brings executives, counselors, and prevention specialists together to discuss everything addiction-related. Various goals are set and missions are discussed during the event. It is also an excellent place for anyone who wants to learn about drug addiction or alcohol addiction recovery. This year, the event is expected to attract over 100 local leaders in the addiction treatment space, similar to previous events.

Despite America's over 50-year war on drugs campaign, there has been a sharp rise in the number of people suffering from drug addiction. The war on drugs, which officially started back in the 1970s by President Nixon, has increased in size and scope over the years. The public has been educated about the dangers of drug use and abuse yet the number of overdose deaths reached a record high in the last year. CNBC reported in 2019 that the number of individuals aged 12 and older using illicit drugs had risen by 13%. It is an alarming statistic that calls for better rehab technology and treatment.

Readers can find out more about TAAP in Austin by visiting TAAP's official website https://www.austintaap.org. Readers can also find out more about Oakvine Recovery center by visiting the clinic's official website at https://oakvinerecoverycenter.com/

'This is a great opportunity to meet with other companies serving the needs of those fighting addiction,' said the CEO for Oakvine Recovery Center.

He added, 'Since Oakvine opened our doors in mid-July, this event will also mark our official grand opening so hosting this event has some extra special meaning to us.'

Leading the charge in outpatient rehab in Austin is Oakvine Recovery Center, which specializes in offering the newest evidence-based treatment. The treatment is dispensed in an outpatient setting. The most significant advantage of using an outpatient setting is that patients can continue receiving treatment and being monitored while still carrying on with their lives.

Oakvine Recovery Center is best known for providing patients with state of the art, and world-class evidence-based care. Outpatient care allows patients to receive treatment while they continue working full-time jobs. The latest technologies and modalities are used to treat a myriad of addiction types. The high-level care in the outpatient setting helps to deliver results to many patients.

