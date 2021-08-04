Ahead of its scheduled Q221 results after the market closes on Thursday 12 August, we have updated our quarterly forecasts for Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) to reflect a number of recent developments, including 1) a strike a Sudbury since 1 June; 2) quarterly production and sales results from Vale (the operator of Salobo, Sudbury and Voisey's Bay); 3) quarterly results from Newmont (the operator of Penasquito); 4) an illegal blockade at Los Filos between 22 June and 26 July; and 5) actual compared to previously forecast metals prices.

