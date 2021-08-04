Insider Named a Leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines

LONDON, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Insider , one platform for individualized cross-channel customer experiences, today announced its position as a Leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines.

Read the report to find out why Insider has been named a Leader, and why we believe it's personalization and AI-powered optimization capabilities make it the #1 choice for top global brands across industries.

Insider receives among the highest 2 product scores (4.0/5.0) for the Optimization Critical Capability in the 2021 Critical Capabilities for Personalization Engines.

We believe, harnessing advanced segmentation to reveal the best performing customer journey paths and selecting the next best channels (where customers are most likely to engage) as well as relevant product recommendations to help brands deliver individualized digital experiences to their customers are strong differentiators.

Learn more here .

Unique features for digital commerce brands

Trusted by 800+ top brands, we believe Insider's unique features improve digital commerce conversion significantly. These features include 44+ deep learning recommendation algorithms, 120+ triggers and segments as well as an extensive use-case-based template engine that enable marketers to launch precise personalizations in just a few clicks.

Highest ROI, fastest time to value (TTV)

We believe, Insider helps drive key personalization metrics with the highest ROI and provides the fastest time to value in the market for top global brands across industries.

Find out how the world's leading brands are driving their growth with Insider.

- Yves Rocher : 7X ROI in 5 months; 39% AOV Uplift; 18.6% Conversion Rate Uplift

- Toyota : 54% increase in traffic to car details page; 166% increase in test drive applications;

- Samsung : 275% Conversion Rate Uplift; 9% of all Galaxy Sales

What's ahead?

Insider has been positioned as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines this year. With its future-proof technologies the SaaS company has even bolder plans for next year.

Insider's Co-Founder & CEO, Hande Cilingir highlights: "We've been positioned as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines this year. In the last year we had the pleasure of partnering with remarkable brands like Santander, Marks & Spencer, L'Oréal, GAP, Coca-Cola, and high-growth startups like MadeiraMadeira and Monocloth. Backed by our future-proof technologies, uncommon features and highly progressive teams, in our opinion, we have made our mark as a leader for marketers driving the growth of top global brands. This is just the beginning and we are working on exciting projects that will shake the ground in our industry. We've bigger and bolder plans to top the charts in our industry."

Learn more about how Insider bridges the gap between brands and their customers with individualized cross-channel journeys here .

About Gartner Research

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines, Jason McNellis, Claire Tassin, Jennifer Polk, 19 July 2021

Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Personalization Engines, Jason McNellis , Jennifer Polk , Claire Tassin , 9 July 2021

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Insider

Insider -one platform for individualized, cross-channel experiences-enables enterprise marketers to connect customer data across channels and systems, predict their future behavior with an AI intent engine and orchestrateindividualized experiences to customers.

Leveraging real-time predictive segmentation powered by deep artificial intelligence and machine-learning capabilities, the platform enables cross-channel interactions and personalization from a unified data layer across channels such as Web , App , Email , Messaging, and Advertising . With products like InStory , Predictive Ad Audiences , Smart Recommender , and Messaging App Suite ( WhatsApp Business API , and Facebook Messenger, ), Insider provides future-proof products to create captivating customer experiences that engage and convert.

Follow Insider on Linkedin , Twitter , and Facebook .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1550218/INSIDERLogo_Logo.jpg