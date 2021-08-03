Anzeige
WKN: 813516 ISIN: US6311031081 Ticker-Symbol: NAQ1 
Tradegate
04.08.21
09:24 Uhr
158,05 Euro
-0,95
-0,60 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
NASDAQ INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NASDAQ INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
158,05159,9012:01
158,05160,0011:59
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.08.2021 | 22:09
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq, Inc.: Nasdaq July 2021 Volumes

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today reported monthly volumes for July 2021 on its investor relations website. A data sheet showing the monthly volumes and quarterly capture rates can be found at: http://ir.nasdaq.com/financials/volume-statistics.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.
