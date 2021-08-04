Appoints Lee Williamson as Senior Managing Director

Guidepost Solutions, a global leader in domestic and international investigations, compliance solutions, monitoring, and security and technology consulting, today announced the hire of Lee Williamson as a senior managing director in the London office. Williamson is a former counter-terrorism officer with more than 20 years of investigative experience in the public and private sectors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210804005302/en/

Former counter-terrorism officer Lee Williamson joins Guidepost Solutions in London, bringing more than 20 years of investigative experience in the public and private sectors. (Photo: Business Wire)

Williamson has assisted clients in relation to some of the largest fraud and litigation support cases in the UK over the last 15 years. In parallel, he has acted as a trusted advisor to high-net-worth individuals on various aspects of their operations and has deployed as a field operative, project manager, and team leader in jurisdictions around the world.

"As we look to continually evolve to meet the growing needs of our clients, we're pleased to welcome Lee to the Guidepost team of experts," said Guidepost CEO Julie Myers Wood. "Lee will enhance our cross-border investigations capabilities and serve as a key resource across the EMEA region."

Williamson started his career with a UK government agency, focused on managing and executing counter-terrorism operations. There he gained significant training and experience in overt and covert investigations as well as the ability to devise creative and effective solutions to the most sensitive and challenging investigative issues.

Prior to joining Guidepost, Williamson led an investigative team based in London that focused on litigation support and disputes, asset tracing, enhanced due diligence, and business intelligence, with an emphasis on gathering valuable human source intelligence. Amongst other matters, he provided long-term advisory services on physical security, investigations, and potential acquisitions for a high-net-worth individual in western Europe; identified a crucial witness to assist in a long running, multi-million-dollar litigation; assisted a nation state in a highly sensitive international arbitration; and helped a multinational company with a significant data breach identify the source, motivation, and long-term threat posed by the compromise.

Williamson holds a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Birmingham.

About Guidepost Solutions LLC

Guidepost Solutions is a leader in domestic and international investigations, compliance solutions, monitoring, and security and technology consulting. We work wherever your needs take us whether on the ground around the globe or from one of our offices located in Bogotá, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Honolulu, London, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Oakland, Palm Beach, Phoenix, San Francisco, Seattle, Singapore, and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit www.guidepostsolutions.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210804005302/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA:

Perry Goldman, Montieth Company

646.864.3568, pgoldman@montiethco.com