Picton Property Income has made a strong start to FY22, reporting a 4.0% NAV total return for the three months ended 30 June 2021 (Q122), and has increased quarterly DPS by a further 6.3%. Like-for-like portfolio valuation and NAV have now grown for four consecutive quarters, reflecting sector positioning, asset management and an improving market environment. Strong reversionary potential and financial flexibility for accretive acquisitions are positive indicators for future progress.

