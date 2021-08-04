H.I.G. Capital, LLC ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $45 billion of equity capital under management, announced today that an affiliate has acquired a 238-room hotel property previously housing the Swissôtel Basel. The property will undergo a major renovation program and a rebranding.

Riccardo Dallolio, Managing Director and Head of H.I.G. Europe Realty in London, commented: "This is our first transaction in Switzerland and it demonstrates our ability to source high-quality value-add opportunities in core European markets. After the implementation of a major renovation program and the re-branding of the hotel, we believe this asset will be in a strong position to capture the recovery in leisure, events and corporate sectors".

Baptiste Boye-Møller, Principal at H.I.G. Europe Realty, added: "This investment is yet another example of our commitment to the European Hotel Leisure market. H.I.G. is aggregating a sizable portfolio of hotel assets in the DACH and Scandinavian regions, which benefit from attractive fundamentals, supported by a strong local demand-base".

