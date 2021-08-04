DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Publication of the Annual Report and Accounts for the 52 weeks ending 27 March 2021 and Notice of Annual General Meeting 2021

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Publication of the Annual Report and Accounts for the 52 weeks ending 27 March 2021 and Notice of Annual General Meeting 2021 04-Aug-2021 / 11:30 GMT/BST

FULLER, SMITH & TURNER P.L.C. ("the Company")

Publication of the Annual Report and Accounts for the 52 weeks ending 27 March 2021 and Notice of Annual General Meeting 2021

FULLER, SMITH & TURNER P.L.C. announces that the following documents are being posted to shareholders today: -- Annual Report and Accounts for the 52 weeks ending 27 March 2021 -- Notice of Annual General Meeting 2021 -- Form of Proxy

The Annual General Meeting will be held at The George IV, 185 Chiswick High Road, London, W4 2DR on Thursday, 23 September at 11 a.m., subject to the prevailing Government guidance and restrictions on physical gatherings at that time. Any changes to the arrangements for the AGM will be communicated to shareholders before the AGM through the Company's website and, where appropriate, announced to the London Stock Exchange. To the extent shareholders wish to attend in person and can do so safely and in accordance with the prevailing Government guidance at the date of the meeting, shareholders are requested to pre-register their intentions to attend by emailing FullersAGM@fullers.co.uk by no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, 20 September 2021. Copies of the above documents are available on the Company's website at www.fullers.co.uk/corporate/investors/ general-meetings and in accordance with LR 9.6.1R, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

In compliance with DTR 6.3.5, the following information is extracted from the Annual Report and Accounts 2021 and should be read in conjunction with the Company's Full Year Results Announcement issued on 8 July 2021. Together, these constitute the material required by DTR 6.3.5 to be communicated to the media in full unedited text through a Regulatory Information Service. This material is not a substitute for reading the full Annual Report and Accounts 2021 and page numbers and cross-references in the extracted information below refer to page numbers and cross-references in the Annual Report and Accounts 2021.

For further information, please contact:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

Date: 4 August 2021

Appendix 1. Statement of Directors' Responsibilities in Respect of the Financial Statements

The Directors are responsible for preparing the Strategic Report, the Annual Report, the Remuneration Report and the Group and Company financial statements in accordance with applicable United Kingdom law and regulations.

Company law requires the Directors to prepare financial statements for each financial year. Under that law, the Directors have elected to prepare the financial statements in accordance with international accounting standards in conformity with the requirements of the Companies Act 2006. Under company law, the Directors must not approve the financial statements unless they are satisfied that they give a true and fair view of the state of affairs and profit or loss of the Group and Company for the financial period. Under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, Group financial statements are required to be prepared in accordance with international financial reporting standards ("IFRSs") adopted pursuant to Regulation (EC) No 1606/2002 as it applies in the European Union.

In preparing the Group and Company financial statements, the Directors are required to: - select suitable accounting policies in accordance with IAS 8 Accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates

and errors and then apply them consistently; - present information, including accounting policies, in a manner that provides relevant, reliable, comparable and

understandable information; - provide additional disclosures when compliance with the specific requirements in IFRSs is insufficient to enable

users to understand the impact of particular transactions, other events and conditions on the group and company

financial position and financial performance; - make an assessment of the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; - state that the Group and Company have complied with international accounting standards in conformity with the

requirements of the Companies Act 2006 and IFRSs adopted pursuant to Regulation (EC) No 1606/2002 as it applies in

the European Union), subject to any material departures disclosed and explained in the financial statements; and - make judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent.

The Directors are responsible for keeping adequate accounting records that are sufficient to show and explain the Group's transactions and disclose with reasonable accuracy at any time the financial position of the Group and Company and enable them to ensure that the financial statements and the Remuneration Report comply with the Companies Act 2006 and applicable regulations, including the requirements of the Listing Rules and the Disclosure and Transparency Rules ("DTR") and in the case of the Group financial statements, with Article 4 of the IAS Regulation. They are also responsible for safeguarding the assets of the Group and hence for taking reasonable steps for the prevention and detection of fraud and other irregularities.

The Directors are responsible for preparing the Annual Report in accordance with applicable law and regulations. The Directors are responsible for the maintenance and integrity of the corporate and financial information included on the Company's website. Legislation in the United Kingdom governing the preparation and dissemination of financial statements may differ from legislation in other jurisdictions.

Statement as to Preparation of Financial Statements

The Directors confirm, to the best of their knowledge: - that these financial statements, prepared in accordance with international accounting standards in conformity with

the requirements of the Companies Act 2006 and IFRSs adopted pursuant to Regulation (EC) No 1606/2002 as it applies

in the European Union, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit of the

Group and Company taken as a whole; - that the Annual Report and the Strategic Report includes a fair review of the development and performance of the

business and the position of the Group and Company taken as a whole, together with a description of the principal

risks and uncertainties that they face; and - that they consider the Annual Report and the financial statements, taken as a whole, provides the information

necessary to assess the Company's performance, business model and strategy and is fair, balanced and

understandable.

The Directors of Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. are listed on pages 40 and 41.

Directors' Statement as to Disclosure of Information to Auditors

The Directors who were members of the Board at the time of approving the Directors' Report are listed on pages 40 and 41. Having made enquiries of fellow Directors and of the Company's auditors, each of these Directors confirms that: - to the best of each Director's knowledge and belief, there is no information relevant to the preparation of this

report of which the Company's auditors are unaware; and - each Director has taken all the steps a Director might reasonably be expected to have taken to be aware of any

relevant audit information and to establish that the Company's auditors are aware of that information.

On behalf of the Board

Michael Turner

Chairman

8 July 2021

2. Principal Risks and Uncertainties

The following sets out the principal risks the business faces at present that may impact future performance. This analysis is not intended to be a comprehensive list of all risks actively managed by the business. The key financial risks are detailed in note 28 to the financial statements.

Emerging Risks

Description Risk Mitigation

UK ECONOMY The risk is kept under review as we implement our

strategy. It informs the level of liquidity we target to

There has been a severe impact to the UK (and global) keep in the business, the way in which we invest in our economy from coronavirus the full impact of which has yet diversified estate to manage fluctuations in different parts to be understood. In addition, the measures which the of the economy and the flexibility we look for in future Government has put in place have cost billions of pounds, leasing arrangements. all of which will eventually be recouped through taxation.

Strategic Risks

Description Risk Mitigation

We have undertaken a significant rightsizing activity

across our estate and central support office to reduce our

CORONAVIRUS AND FUTURE PANDEMIC ongoing cost base. We have taken advantage of the Government

support for business through the job retention scheme,

