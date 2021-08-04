LBB Specialties LLC Acquires Centerchem, Inc.

NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LBB Specialties LLC ("LBB Specialties") announced today that it has acquired Centerchem, Inc. ("Centerchem"), a specialty chemical and ingredients distributor based in Norwalk, CT. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

LBB Specialties, through its subsidiary companies, American International Chemical ("AIC"), Charkit Chemical Company ("Charkit"), Custom Chemical Services ("CCS"), Custom Ingredients, Inc. ("Custom"), and Dien LLC ("Dien") is a leader in the North American specialty chemical and ingredients distribution industry. It provides specialty chemicals and ingredients to a wide range of customers and sources from a diverse base of chemical and ingredient producers globally.

Darren J. Birkelbach, Chief Executive Officer of LBB Specialties, stated, "We are excited by the addition of Centerchem to the LBB Specialties family. Centerchem's highly technical approach and intense market focus has built a strong reputation in the Personal Care and Food & Nutrition markets. We look forward to providing resources and support to expand on Centerchem's long-term principal and customer relationships as we continue to strengthen our LBB Specialties platform. This represents another strategic addition to our portfolio and signifies our deep commitment to being a leader in the North American specialty chemical and ingredients distribution market."

"Centerchem's long and successful history drawing on basic science to deliver novel active ingredients to the personal care industry and specialty enzymes and other products to the confectionary and beverage space offers excellent complementarity with the existing product mix of the LBB Specialties subsidiary companies," commented Jon Packer, President of Centerchem, Inc. "We are excited with the prospect of building upon our experience and expertise through the support of this partnership."

About LBB Specialties

LBB Specialties is a leader in the North American specialty chemical and ingredients distribution industry. It represents a diversified, national supplier serving end-markets including personal care, food & nutrition, advanced materials, and life science. LBB Specialties generates approximately $400 million of revenue and employs over 85 commercial team members.

About Centerchem, Inc.

Centerchem is a specialty chemical and ingredients distributor based in Norwalk, CT serving primarily the personal care and food & nutrition end markets. Founded in 1948, Centerchem has built a network of specialty manufacturers and leveraged its highly specialized technical personnel to provide solutions, technical market insights, promotional expertise and high levels of support for its customers.

