-- Record Second-Quarter 2021 Net Sales of $832.5 Million Increased 80 Percent; Second-Quarter 2021 GAAP Net Income of $158.1 Million; Adjusted EBITDA of $366.9 Million --

-- Record TEPEZZA (teprotumumab-trbw) Second-Quarter 2021 Net Sales of $453.3 Million Driven by Strong Demand and Relaunch Execution; Increasing Full-Year 2021 Net Sales Guidance to Greater Than $1.550 Billion and Expect Fourth-Quarter Year-Over-Year Growth of More Than 50 Percent --

-- Record KRYSTEXXA (pegloticase injection) Second-Quarter 2021 Net Sales of $130.3 Million Increased 73 Percent; KRYSTEXXA Plus Immunomodulation Now at More Than 40 Percent --

-- Increasing Full-Year 2021 Net Sales Guidance to $3.025 Billion to $3.125 Billion, Representing 40 Percent Growth at the Midpoint; Increasing Full-Year 2021 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance to $1.26 Billion to $1.30 Billion, Representing 28 Percent Growth at the Midpoint --

-- Advancing Pipeline to Drive Long-Term Growth; Entered into Agreement with Arrowhead to Develop a Next-Generation Gout Medicine; Initiated Three Clinical Trials --

-- Acquired Biologics Drug Product Manufacturing Facility to Support Growth of On-Market Medicines and Development-Stage Biologics --

-- Hosting Virtual R&D Day on Sept. 29, 2021 --

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced record second-quarter 2021 financial results and increased both its full-year 2021 net sales and adjusted EBITDA guidance.

"Driving our record second-quarter performance was our highly successful TEPEZZA relaunch, which allowed Thyroid Eye Disease patients to rapidly access therapy and resulted in an increase in our full-year expectations," said Tim Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon. "Our increased full-year net sales and adjusted EBITDA guidance represents strong double-digit year-over-year growth driven by TEPEZZA, KRYSTEXXA and our other rare disease medicines, where we are seeing continued strong underlying demand given the significant benefits our medicines provide to patients. We also initiated three clinical trials and acquired a biologics drug product manufacturing facility to support our strategy to maximize our key growth drivers, expand our pipeline and build a global presence. Horizon remains one of the fastest-growing biotechnology companies, underscoring our commitment to generate value for patients and our shareholders."

Financial Highlights

(in millions except for per share amounts and percentages) Q2 21 Q2 20 %

Change YTD 21 YTD 20 %

Change Net sales 832.5 462.8 80 1,175.0 818.7 44 Net income (loss) 158.1 (80.0 298 34.8 (93.6 137 Non-GAAP net income 381.4 83.8 355 388.8 167.0 133 Adjusted EBITDA 366.9 190.7 92 412.7 297.9 39 Earnings (Loss) per share diluted 0.67 (0.42 261 0.15 (0.49 131 Non-GAAP earnings per share diluted 1.62 0.40 305 1.66 0.80 108

Second Quarter and Recent Company Highlights

Strong TEPEZZA Relaunch Exceeded Expectations: In April, the Company resumed supplying the market with TEPEZZA following a supply disruption that began in December 2020 due to U.S.-government-mandated COVID-19 vaccine orders. Second-quarter net sales of $453.3 million exceeded expectations, and today, the Company increased its TEPEZZA full-year 2021 net sales guidance to greater than $1.550 billion from greater than $1.275 billion on continued strong new patient demand. In May, the Company resumed its unbranded television campaign and launched its first branded TEPEZZA television campaign, which is expected to drive broader reach and awareness of Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) and TEPEZZA, motivating patients to seek treatment more quickly.





In April, the Company resumed supplying the market with TEPEZZA following a supply disruption that began in December 2020 due to U.S.-government-mandated COVID-19 vaccine orders. Second-quarter net sales of $453.3 million exceeded expectations, and today, the Company increased its TEPEZZA full-year 2021 net sales guidance to greater than $1.550 billion from greater than $1.275 billion on continued strong new patient demand. In May, the Company resumed its unbranded television campaign and launched its first branded TEPEZZA television campaign, which is expected to drive broader reach and awareness of Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) and TEPEZZA, motivating patients to seek treatment more quickly. Entered into Agreement with Arrowhead to Develop Next-Generation Gout Medicine: In June, the Company entered into an agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., for a discovery-stage investigational RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic targeting xanthine dehydrogenase (XDH) as a potential treatment for people with uncontrolled gout. Gout is a serious and painful form of arthritis that is caused by excess serum uric acid in the blood and XDH represents a clinically validated target that is the primary source of serum uric acid. There are more than nine million gout patients in the United States, and a meaningful portion of the patients treated do not respond sufficiently to conventional therapies.





In June, the Company entered into an agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., for a discovery-stage investigational RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic targeting xanthine dehydrogenase (XDH) as a potential treatment for people with uncontrolled gout. Gout is a serious and painful form of arthritis that is caused by excess serum uric acid in the blood and XDH represents a clinically validated target that is the primary source of serum uric acid. There are more than nine million gout patients in the United States, and a meaningful portion of the patients treated do not respond sufficiently to conventional therapies. Acquired Biologics Manufacturing Facility in Waterford, Ireland: In July, the Company completed the acquisition of a biologics drug product manufacturing facility from EirGen Pharma in Waterford, Ireland. The Company intends to use the manufacturing facility to support the growth of the Company's on-market medicines, including TEPEZZA, KRYSTEXXA and UPLIZNA (inebilizumab-cdon), as well as development-stage biologics.





In July, the Company completed the acquisition of a biologics drug product manufacturing facility from EirGen Pharma in Waterford, Ireland. The Company intends to use the manufacturing facility to support the growth of the Company's on-market medicines, including TEPEZZA, KRYSTEXXA and UPLIZNA (inebilizumab-cdon), as well as development-stage biologics. New Chronic TED Data Published: Data published from two recent independent physician case studies of 40 chronic TED patients who showed benefit after treatment with TEPEZZA were published in Eye , the official journal for the Royal College of Ophthalmologists, and Orbit , the International Journal on Orbital Disorders, Oculoplastic and Lacrimal Surgery . These case studies add to the growing body of evidence supporting the use of TEPEZZA in chronic TED patients.





Data published from two recent independent physician case studies of 40 chronic TED patients who showed benefit after treatment with TEPEZZA were published in , the official journal for the Royal College of Ophthalmologists, and . These case studies add to the growing body of evidence supporting the use of TEPEZZA in chronic TED patients. Initiated Enrollment in Three Clinical Trials: In May, the first patient was enrolled in an open-label trial to evaluate KRYSTEXXA plus methotrexate in patients who were not complete responders to treatment with KRYSTEXXA monotherapy. Patients who were not complete responders to KRYSTEXXA monotherapy have limited options available to address their uncontrolled gout, which is gout refractory to conventional therapies.



In June, the first patient was enrolled in a Phase 2 randomized, placebo-controlled trial to evaluate HZN-7734 in patients with moderate to severe active systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), a disease in which the body's immune system attacks its own tissues and organs.



In July, the first patient was enrolled in a Phase 1 trial to evaluate HZN-1116 in patients with autoimmune diseases.





Hosting Virtual R&D Day in September for Investors and Analysts: The Company will host a virtual R&D Day on Sept. 29, featuring presentations from the Company's R&D leadership team and key opinion leaders with a focus on the Company's expanded pipeline.





The Company will host a virtual R&D Day on Sept. 29, featuring presentations from the Company's R&D leadership team and key opinion leaders with a focus on the Company's expanded pipeline. Presented New UPLIZNA Data at Medical Meetings: The Company participated in several key medical meetings in the quarter, highlighting new UPLIZNA data. In April, new end-of-study data from the open-label extension period of the pivotal Phase 3 trial in patients with neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) were presented at the American Academy of Neurology's 73rd Annual Meeting. The data demonstrated that UPLIZNA was generally well-tolerated for at least four years, and that long-term UPLIZNA treatment provided a sustained reduction in NMOSD attack risk from baseline, regardless of the time of treatment initiation. The Company also presented three oral sessions on UPLIZNA at the 7 th Congress of the European Academy of Neurology (EAN) in June. Additionally, a new analysis of the pivotal Phase 3 trial demonstrating that the medicine consistently reduced the risk of worsening disability in people living with NMOSD was published in the May issue of Neurology Neuroimmunology Neuroinflammation.





The Company participated in several key medical meetings in the quarter, highlighting new UPLIZNA data. In April, new end-of-study data from the open-label extension period of the pivotal Phase 3 trial in patients with neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) were presented at the American Academy of Neurology's 73rd Annual Meeting. The data demonstrated that UPLIZNA was generally well-tolerated for at least four years, and that long-term UPLIZNA treatment provided a sustained reduction in NMOSD attack risk from baseline, regardless of the time of treatment initiation. The Company also presented three oral sessions on UPLIZNA at the 7 Congress of the European Academy of Neurology (EAN) in June. Additionally, a new analysis of the pivotal Phase 3 trial demonstrating that the medicine consistently reduced the risk of worsening disability in people living with NMOSD was published in the May issue of Received Multiple Best Workplace Awards: During the second quarter, the Company received four workplace recognitions reflecting the high engagement of its employees. In April, the Company was named one of Fortune's "100 Best Companies to Work For" in the United States for the first time and was placed on Crain's Chicago Business' 2021 "Best Places to Work in Chicago" list for the sixth consecutive year. In May, Great Place to Work named the Company to the "Best Workplaces in Chicago" list for the fifth consecutive year. In July, Fortune and Great Place to Work named the Company to the "Best Workplaces for Millennials" list for the second consecutive year and the Company was the highest ranked biotechnology company on the list.

Key Clinical Development Programs

TEPEZZA an insulin-like growth factor type 1 receptor (IGF-1R) antagonist monoclonal antibody.

Chronic TED Trial: Phase 4 randomized, placebo-controlled trial to evaluate TEPEZZA in chronic TED expected to initiate in the coming weeks.



Subcutaneous (SC) Administration: Phase 1 pharmacokinetic trial underway to explore SC administration of TEPEZZA.



Diffuse Cutaneous Systemic Sclerosis Exploratory Trial: Phase 1 exploratory trial to evaluate TEPEZZA in dcSSc expected to initiate in the third quarter of 2021.





an insulin-like growth factor type 1 receptor (IGF-1R) antagonist monoclonal antibody. KRYSTEXXA a recombinant uricase enzyme that converts urate into a water-soluble liquid, allantoin, that can be easily excreted from the body.



MIRROR Randomized Controlled Trial: Phase 4 randomized, placebo-controlled trial underway to evaluate KRYSTEXXA plus methotrexate to increase the complete response rate in patients with uncontrolled gout.



PROTECT Trial: Phase 4 open-label trial underway to evaluate KRYSTEXXA to improve management of uncontrolled gout in kidney transplant patients.



Shorter Infusion Duration Trial: Phase 4 open-label trial underway to evaluate the impact of administering KRYSTEXXA plus methotrexate over a shorter infusion duration in patients with uncontrolled gout.



Monthly Dosing Trial: Phase 4 open-label trial underway to evaluate monthly dosing of KRYSTEXXA plus methotrexate in patients with uncontrolled gout.



Retreatment Trial: Phase 4 open-label trial initiated in May 2021 to evaluate KRYSTEXXA plus methotrexate in patients who were not complete responders to KRYSTEXXA monotherapy.





a recombinant uricase enzyme that converts urate into a water-soluble liquid, allantoin, that can be easily excreted from the body. UPLIZNA an anti-CD19 humanized monoclonal antibody that depletes B cells, including the pathogenic cells that produce autoantibodies.



Myasthenia Gravis Trial: Phase 3 randomized, placebo-controlled trial underway to evaluate UPLIZNA in patients with myasthenia gravis, a chronic, rare, autoimmune neuromuscular disease that affects voluntary muscles, especially those that control the eyes, mouth, throat and limbs.



IgG4-Related Disease Trial: Phase 3 randomized, placebo-controlled trial underway to evaluate UPLIZNA in patients with IgG4-related disease, which is a group of disorders marked by tumor-like swelling and fibrosis of affected organs, such as the pancreas, salivary glands and kidneys.



Kidney Transplant Desensitization Trial: Phase 2 open-label trial underway to evaluate UPLIZNA, HZN-4920 or both in highly-sensitized patients waiting for a kidney transplant.





an anti-CD19 humanized monoclonal antibody that depletes B cells, including the pathogenic cells that produce autoantibodies. HZN-825, an oral lysophosphatidic acid receptor 1 (LPAR1) antagonist that prevents gene activation.



Diffuse Cutaneous Systemic Sclerosis Trial: Pivotal Phase 2b trial to evaluate HZN-825 in diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis expected to initiate in the third quarter of 2021.



Interstitial Lung Disease Trial: Pivotal Phase 2b trial to evaluate HZN-825 in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, the most common form of interstitial lung disease, expected to initiate in the third quarter of 2021.





an oral lysophosphatidic acid receptor 1 (LPAR1) antagonist that prevents gene activation. HZN-4920, a CD40 ligand antagonist that blocks T cell interaction with the CD40-expressing B cells, disrupting the overactivation of the CD40 ligand co-stimulatory pathway. Several autoimmune diseases are associated with the overactivation of this pathway.



Sjögren's Syndrome Trial: Phase 2b randomized, placebo-controlled trial underway to evaluate HZN-4920 in patients with Sjögren's syndrome, a chronic, systemic autoimmune condition that impacts exocrine glands, including the salivary and tear glands.



Rheumatoid Arthritis Trial: Phase 2 randomized, placebo-controlled trial underway to evaluate HZN-4920 in patients with rheumatoid arthritis.



Kidney Transplant Rejection Trial: Phase 2 open-label trial underway to evaluate HZN-4920 in kidney transplant rejection patients.



a CD40 ligand antagonist that blocks T cell interaction with the CD40-expressing B cells, disrupting the overactivation of the CD40 ligand co-stimulatory pathway. Several autoimmune diseases are associated with the overactivation of this pathway. HZN-7734, an anti-ILT7 human monoclonal antibody that depletes certain dendritic cells. Depleting these cells may interrupt the cycle of inflammation that causes tissue damage in diseases such as lupus, and a variety of other autoimmune conditions.



SLE Trial: Phase 2 randomized, placebo-controlled trial initiated in June 2021 to evaluate HZN-7734 in patients with SLE, a disease in which the body's immune system attacks its own tissues and organs.





an anti-ILT7 human monoclonal antibody that depletes certain dendritic cells. Depleting these cells may interrupt the cycle of inflammation that causes tissue damage in diseases such as lupus, and a variety of other autoimmune conditions. HZN-1116 Autoimmune Disease Trial: Phase 1 trial initiated in July 2021 to evaluate HZN-1116, a monoclonal antibody, in patients with autoimmune diseases.

Second-Quarter Financial Results

Note: For additional detail and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please refer to the tables at the end of this release.

Net Sales: Second-quarter 2021 net sales were $832.5 million, an increase of 80 percent compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Gross Profit: Under U.S. GAAP, the second-quarter 2021 gross profit ratio was 75.9 percent compared to 73.7 percent in the second quarter of 2020. The non-GAAP gross profit ratio in the second quarter of 2021 was 87.7 percent compared to 88.4 percent in the second quarter of 2020.

Operating Expenses: Research and development (R&D) expenses were 16.8 percent of net sales and selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were 42.7 percent of net sales. Non-GAAP R&D expenses were 9.7 percent of net sales, and non-GAAP SG&A expenses were 33.8 percent of net sales.

Income Tax Benefit: In the second quarter of 2021, income tax benefit on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis was $42.5 million and $35.6 million, respectively.

Net Income: On a GAAP basis in the second-quarter of 2021, net income was $158.1 million. Second-quarter 2021 non-GAAP net income was $381.4 million.

Adjusted EBITDA: Second-quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA was $366.9 million.

Earnings (Loss) per Share: On a GAAP basis, diluted earnings per share in the second quarter of 2021 was $0.67. GAAP loss per share in the second quarter of 2020 was $0.42. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in the second quarter of 2021 and 2020 were $1.62 and $0.40, respectively. Weighted average shares outstanding used for calculating GAAP and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in the second quarter of 2021 were 235.2 million.

Second-Quarter Segment Results

Management uses net sales and segment operating income to evaluate the performance of the Company's two segments, the orphan segment and the inflammation segment. While segment operating income contains certain adjustments to the directly comparable GAAP figures in the Company's consolidated financial results, it is considered to be prepared in accordance with GAAP for purposes of presenting the Company's segment operating results.

Orphan Segment

(in millions except for percentages) Q2 21 Q2 20 %

Change YTD 21 YTD 20 %

Change TEPEZZA 453.3 165.9 173 455.3 189.4 140 KRYSTEXXA 130.3 75.2 73 237.1 168.5 41 RAVICTI(1) 68.4 65.6 4 141.3 126.7 12 PROCYSBI 49.8 41.4 20 93.1 79.7 17 ACTIMMUNE 27.8 28.3 (2 56.5 54.8 3 UPLIZNA(2) 14.5 NM 16.3 NM BUPHENYL(1) 2.2 2.8 (24 3.9 5.2 (24 QUINSAIR 0.2 0.1 280 0.5 0.3 58 Orphan Net Sales 746.5 379.3 97 1,004.0 624.6 61 Orphan Segment Operating Income 321.2 151.5 112 322.3 205.9 57

(1) On Oct. 27, 2020, the Company sold its rights to develop and commercialize RAVICTI and BUPHENYL in Japan to Medical Need Europe AB, part of the Immedica Group. The Company has retained the rights to RAVICTI and BUPHENYL in North America. (2) UPLIZNA was acquired on March 15, 2021.

Second-quarter 2021 net sales of the orphan segment, the Company's strategic growth segment, were $746.5 million, an increase of 97 percent over the prior year's quarter, driven by the strong relaunch execution of TEPEZZA, as well as strong year-over-year growth of KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI and PROCYSBI. The orphan segment represented 90 percent of total second-quarter net sales.

KRYSTEXXA second-quarter 2021 net sales increased 73 percent year-over-year driven by increased adoption of KRYSTEXXA plus immunomodulation, which now exceeds 40 percent. In addition, the Company continues to see strong uptake of KRYSTEXXA from both rheumatologists and nephrologists.

Second-quarter 2021 orphan segment operating income was $321.2 million, which includes additional investment associated with TEPEZZA, UPLIZNA and the Company's pipeline programs.

Inflammation Segment

(in millions except for percentages) Q2 21 Q2 20 %

Change YTD 21 YTD 20 %

Change PENNSAID 2% 48.9 35.0 40 94.8 76.6 24 DUEXIS 22.1 27.8 (20 41.6 59.1 (30 RAYOS 13.4 14.5 (7 28.7 32.7 (12 VIMOVO(1) 1.6 6.2 (75 5.9 25.7 (77 Inflammation Net Sales 86.0 83.5 3 171.0 194.1 (12 Inflammation Segment Operating Income 46.8 38.1 23 89.4 90.0 (1

(1) On Feb. 27, 2020, Dr. Reddy's Laboratory initiated an at-risk launch of generic VIMOVO in the United States.

Second-quarter 2021 net sales of the inflammation segment were $86.0 million, and segment operating income was $46.8 million.

Cash Flow Statement and Balance Sheet Highlights

On a GAAP basis, operating cash flow in the second quarter of 2021 was $89.4 million. Non-GAAP operating cash flow was $146.7 million.

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $812.3 million.

As of June 30, 2021, the total principal amount of debt outstanding was $2.614 billion, and the gross-debt-to-last-12-months adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio was 2.3 times.

2021 Guidance

The Company now expects full-year 2021 net sales to range between $3.025 billion and $3.125 billion, representing 40 percent growth at the midpoint and an increase from the previous range of $2.75 billion and $2.85 billion. The company now expects TEPEZZA full-year 2021 net sales of greater than $1.550 billion with year-over-year growth of more than 50 percent in the fourth quarter, compared to the previous guidance of greater than $1.275 billion. The Company continues to expect KRYSTEXXA full-year 2021 net sales of greater than $500 million. Full-year 2021 adjusted EBITDA is now expected to range between $1.26 billion and $1.30 billion, representing 28 percent growth at the midpoint and an increase from the previous guidance range of $1.02 billion and $1.06 billion.

Webcast

At 8 a.m. EST 1 p.m. IST today, the Company will host a live webcast to review its financial and operating results and provide a general business update. The live webcast and a replay may be accessed at http://ir.horizontherapeutics.com. Please connect to the Company's website at least 15 minutes prior to the live webcast to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be needed to access the webcast. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the live webcast.

About Horizon

Horizon is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: we apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, please visit www.horizontherapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and adjusted EBITDA are used and provided by Horizon as non-GAAP financial measures. Horizon provides certain other financial measures such as non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP gross profit and gross profit ratio, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP tax benefit and tax rate and non-GAAP operating cash flow, each of which include adjustments to GAAP figures. These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide additional information on Horizon's performance, operations, expenses, profitability and cash flows. Adjustments to Horizon's GAAP figures as well as EBITDA exclude acquisition and/or divestiture-related expenses, gain or loss from divestiture, gain or loss from sale of assets, upfront, progress and milestone payments related to license and collaboration agreements, litigation settlements, loss on debt extinguishment, costs of debt refinancing, drug manufacturing harmonization costs, restructuring and realignment costs, the income tax effect on pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments and other non-GAAP income tax adjustments, as well as non-cash items such as share-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, non-cash interest expense, long-lived asset impairment charges and other non-cash adjustments. Certain other special items or substantive events may also be included in the non-GAAP adjustments periodically when their magnitude is significant within the periods incurred. Horizon maintains an established non-GAAP cost policy that guides the determination of what costs will be excluded in non-GAAP measures. Horizon believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the GAAP figures, can enhance an overall understanding of Horizon's financial and operating performance. The non-GAAP financial measures are included with the intent of providing investors with a more complete understanding of the Company's historical and expected 2021 financial results and trends and to facilitate comparisons between periods and with respect to projected information. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are among the indicators Horizon's management uses for planning and forecasting purposes and measuring the Company's performance. For example, adjusted EBITDA is used by Horizon as one measure of management performance under certain incentive compensation arrangements. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Horizon has not provided a reconciliation of its full-year 2021 adjusted EBITDA outlook to an expected net income (loss) outlook because certain items such as acquisition/divestiture-related expenses and share-based compensation that are a component of net income (loss) cannot be reasonably projected due to the significant impact of changes in Horizon's stock price, the variability associated with the size or timing of acquisitions/divestitures and other factors. These components of net income (loss) could significantly impact Horizon's actual net income (loss).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to Horizon's full-year 2021 net sales and adjusted EBITDA guidance; expected financial performance and operating results in future periods, including potential growth in net sales of certain of Horizon's medicines; development, manufacturing and commercialization plans; expected timing of clinical trials, studies and regulatory submissions; potential market opportunity for and benefits of Horizon's medicines and medicine candidates; and business and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are based on Horizon's current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks that Horizon's actual future financial and operating results may differ from its expectations or goals; Horizon's ability to grow net sales from existing medicines; impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken to slow its spread, including impacts on supplies and net sales of Horizon's medicines and potential delays in clinical trials; the fact that Horizon's full-year 2021 net sales, adjusted EBITDA and TEPEZZA net sales guidance and the expected timing of certain TEPEZZA clinical trials assume that future committed manufacturing slots for TEPEZZA are not cancelled and are run successfully, which could be impacted by additional government-mandated COVID-19 vaccine production orders and other risks associated with the manufacture of biologic medicines; risks associated with acquisitions, such as the risk that the businesses will not be integrated successfully, that such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected or that the expected benefits of the transaction will not occur; the availability of coverage and adequate reimbursement and pricing from government and third-party payers; risks relating to Horizon's ability to successfully implement its business strategies, including its manufacturing and global expansion strategy; risks inherent in developing novel medicine candidates and existing medicines for new indications; risks associated with regulatory approvals; risks in the ability to recruit, train and retain qualified personnel; competition, including potential generic competition; the ability to protect intellectual property and defend patents; regulatory obligations and oversight, including any changes in the legal and regulatory environment in which Horizon operates and those risks detailed from time-to-time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Horizon's filings and reports with the SEC. Horizon undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information.

Horizon Therapeutics plc Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales 832,548 462,779 1,174,954 818,688 Cost of goods sold 200,995 121,515 301,363 218,931 Gross profit 631,553 341,264 873,591 599,757 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research and development 139,834 81,068 197,527 108,277 Selling, general and administrative 355,204 222,332 687,196 470,107 Impairment of long-lived assets 12,371 Gain on sale of asset (2,000 (2,000 Total operating expenses 493,038 303,400 895,094 578,384 Operating income (loss) 138,515 37,864 (21,503 21,373 OTHER EXPENSE, NET: Interest expense, net (22,581 (18,571 (36,041 (35,915 Loss on debt extinguishment (17,254 (17,254 Foreign exchange (loss) gain (39 283 (887 1,059 Other (expense) income, net (262 632 2,962 1,074 Total other expense, net (22,882 (34,910 (33,966 (51,036 Income (loss) before (benefit) expense for income taxes 115,633 2,954 (55,469 (29,663 (Benefit) expense for income taxes (42,484 82,964 (90,235 63,938 Net income (loss) 158,117 (80,010 34,766 (93,601 Net income (loss) per ordinary share basic 0.70 (0.42 0.15 (0.49 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding basic 225,119,684 192,705,535 224,523,538 191,426,864 Net income (loss) per ordinary share diluted 0.67 (0.42 0.15 (0.49 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding diluted 235,191,860 192,705,535 234,719,830 191,426,864

Horizon Therapeutics plc Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share data) As of June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents 812,319 2,079,906 Restricted cash 3,839 3,573 Accounts receivable, net 735,433 659,701 Inventories, net 258,676 75,283 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 365,113 251,945 Total current assets 2,175,380 3,070,408 Property and equipment, net 220,142 189,037 Developed technology and other intangible assets, net 3,119,709 1,782,962 In-process research and development 880,000 Goodwill 1,069,031 413,669 Deferred tax assets, net 610,559 560,841 Other assets 132,595 55,699 Total assets 8,207,416 6,072,616 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable 51,947 37,710 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 478,499 485,567 Accrued trade discounts and rebates 306,364 352,463 Long-term debt-current portion 16,000 Total current liabilities 852,810 875,740 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term debt, net 2,560,444 1,003,379 Deferred tax liabilities, net 549,078 66,474 Other long-term liabilities 171,448 101,672 Total long-term liabilities 3,280,970 1,171,525 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Ordinary shares, $0.0001 nominal value; 600,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; 226,099,787 and 221,721,674 shares issued at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; and 225,715,421 and 221,337,308 shares outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 22 22 Treasury stock, 384,366 ordinary shares at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (4,585 (4,585 Additional paid-in capital 4,260,337 4,245,945 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,018 (145 Accumulated deficit (181,120 (215,886 Total shareholders' equity 4,073,636 4,025,351 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 8,207,416 6,072,616

Horizon Therapeutics plc Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) 158,117 (80,010 34,766 (93,601 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 91,916 73,655 162,736 139,396 Equity-settled share-based compensation 54,424 27,057 115,590 83,478 Acquired in-process research and development expense 46,500 47,517 46,500 47,517 Loss on debt extinguishment 17,254 17,254 Impairment of long-lived assets 12,371 Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs 1,467 5,248 2,240 10,817 Gain on sale of asset (2,000 (2,000 Deferred income taxes 10,656 (2,479 (18,115 (4,561 Foreign exchange and other adjustments 1,988 851 (3,452 661 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (292,589 (118,256 (68,014 (135,125 Inventories (18,053 2,101 (31,713 (12,343 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (29,548 4,543 (95,123 (20,410 Accounts payable 9,313 55,004 10,306 83,555 Accrued trade discounts and rebates (19,277 (47,781 (48,013 (177,721 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 87,322 109,592 (24,641 81,505 Other non-current assets and liabilities (10,834 5,305 (7,764 16,586 Net cash provided by operating activities 89,402 99,601 85,674 37,008 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (13,922 (966 (32,255 (119,970 Payments for long-term investments, net (3,770 (7,578 Payments for acquisition, net of cash acquired (67,972 (157,105 (2,775,330 (262,305 Change in escrow deposit for property purchase 6,000 Net cash used in investing activities (85,664 (158,071 (2,815,163 (376,275 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Net proceeds from term loans (2,619 1,574,993 Repayment of term loans (4,000 (4,000 Proceeds from the issuance of ordinary shares in conjunction with ESPP program 11,482 7,979 11,482 7,979 Proceeds from the issuance of ordinary shares in connection with stock option exercises 7,996 18,837 27,839 25,887 Payment of employee withholding taxes relating to share-based awards (13,387 (6,345 (141,648 (53,009 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (528 20,471 1,468,666 (19,143 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,500 1,424 (6,498 58 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 710 (36,575 (1,267,321 (358,352 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the period(1) 815,448 758,262 2,083,479 1,080,039 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the period(1) 816,158 721,687 816,158 721,687

(1) Amounts include restricted cash balance in accordance with ASU No. 2016-18. Cash and cash equivalents excluding restricted cash are shown on the balance sheet.

Horizon Therapeutics plc GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations Net Income and Earnings Per Share (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP net income (loss) 158,117 (80,010 34,766 (93,601 Non-GAAP adjustments: Acquisition/divestiture-related costs 29,830 47,103 78,938 47,097 Restructuring and realignment costs 930 7,023 Amortization and step-up: Intangible amortization expense 88,523 66,749 154,892 125,324 Inventory step-up expense 7,091 8,002 Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs 1,467 5,248 2,240 10,817 Impairment of long-lived assets 1,072 12,371 1,072 Gain on sale of asset (2,000 (2,000 Share-based compensation 54,424 27,057 115,590 83,478 Depreciation 3,393 6,907 7,844 14,072 Upfront, progress and milestone payments related to license and collaboration agreements 46,500 3,000 49,500 3,000 Fees related to refinancing activities 54 Loss on debt extinguishment 17,254 17,254 Drug substance harmonization costs 290 Total of pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments 230,158 174,390 434,400 302,458 Income tax effect of pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments (37,747 (25,797 (111,251 (57,059 Other non-GAAP income tax adjustments 30,881 15,210 30,881 15,210 Total of non-GAAP adjustments 223,292 163,803 354,030 260,609 Non-GAAP net income 381,409 83,793 388,796 167,008 Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share: Weighted average ordinary shares Basic 225,119,684 192,705,535 224,523,538 191,426,864 Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Basic: GAAP earnings (loss) per share Basic 0.70 (0.42 0.15 (0.49 Non-GAAP adjustments 0.99 0.85 1.58 1.36 Non-GAAP earnings per share Basic 1.69 0.43 1.73 0.87 Non-GAAP Net Income 381,409 83,793 388,796 167,008 Effect of assumed exchange of Exchangeable Senior Notes, net of tax 1,692 3,567 Numerator non-GAAP net income 381,409 85,485 388,796 170,575 Weighted average ordinary shares Diluted Weighted average ordinary shares Basic 225,119,684 192,705,535 224,523,538 191,426,864 Ordinary share equivalents 10,072,176 21,838,670 10,196,292 22,084,476 Denominator weighted average ordinary shares Diluted 235,191,860 214,544,205 234,719,830 213,511,340 Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Diluted GAAP earnings (loss) per share Diluted 0.67 (0.42 0.15 (0.49 Non-GAAP adjustments 0.95 0.85 1.51 1.36 Diluted earnings per share effect of ordinary share equivalents (0.03 (0.07 Non-GAAP earnings per share Diluted 1.62 0.40 1.66 0.80

Horizon Therapeutics plc GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations EBITDA (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP net income (loss) 158,117 (80,010 34,766 (93,601 Depreciation 3,393 6,907 7,844 14,072 Amortization and step-up: Intangible amortization expense 88,523 66,749 154,892 125,324 Inventory step-up expense 7,091 8,002 Interest expense, net (including amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs) 22,581 18,571 36,041 35,915 (Benefit) expense for income taxes (42,484 82,964 (90,235 63,938 EBITDA 237,221 95,181 151,310 145,648 Other non-GAAP adjustments: Acquisition/divestiture-related costs 29,830 47,103 78,938 47,097 Restructuring and realignment costs 930 7,023 Impairment of long-lived assets 1,072 12,371 1,072 Gain on sale of asset (2,000 (2,000 Share-based compensation 54,424 27,057 115,590 83,478 Upfront, progress and milestone payments related to license and collaboration agreements 46,500 3,000 49,500 3,000 Fees related to refinancing activities 54 Loss on debt extinguishment 17,254 17,254 Drug substance harmonization costs 290 Total of other non-GAAP adjustments 129,684 95,486 261,422 152,245 Adjusted EBITDA 366,905 190,667 412,732 297,893

Horizon Therapeutics plc GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations Operating Income (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP operating income (loss) 138,515 37,864 (21,503 21,373 Non-GAAP adjustments: Acquisition/divestiture-related costs 30,626 46,988 80,017 47,272 Restructuring and realignment costs 930 7,023 Amortization and step-up: Intangible amortization expense 88,523 66,749 154,892 125,324 Inventory step-up expense 7,091 8,002 Impairment of long-lived assets 1,072 12,371 1,072 Gain on sale of asset (2,000 (2,000 Share-based compensation 54,424 27,057 115,590 83,478 Depreciation 3,393 6,907 7,844 14,072 Upfront, progress and milestone payments related to license and collaboration agreements 46,500 3,000 49,500 3,000 Fees related to refinancing activities 54 Drug substance harmonization costs 290 Total of non-GAAP adjustments 229,487 151,773 433,239 274,562 Non-GAAP operating income 368,002 189,637 411,736 295,935 Orphan segment operating income 321,235 151,541 322,289 205,897 Inflammation segment operating income 46,767 38,096 89,447 90,038 Total segment operating income 368,002 189,637 411,736 295,935 Foreign exchange (loss) gain (39 283 (887 1,059 Other (expense) income, net (1,058 747 1,883 899 Adjusted EBITDA 366,905 190,667 412,732 297,893

Horizon Therapeutics plc GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations Gross Profit and Operating Cash Flow (Unaudited) (in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Non-GAAP Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit 631,553 341,264 873,591 599,757 Non-GAAP gross profit adjustments: Acquisition/divestiture-related costs (76 129 Intangible amortization expense 88,321 66,547 154,490 124,921 Inventory step-up expense 7,091 8,002 Share-based compensation 3,144 1,288 5,080 3,977 Depreciation 57 90 172 418 Drug substance harmonization costs 290 Total of Non-GAAP adjustments 98,537 67,925 167,873 129,606 Non-GAAP gross profit 730,090 409,189 1,041,464 729,363 GAAP gross profit % 75.9 73.7 74.4 73.3 Non-GAAP gross profit % 87.7 88.4 88.6 89.1 GAAP cash provided by operating activities 89,402 99,601 85,674 37,008 Cash payments for acquisition/divestiture-related costs 56,042 120,234 (17 Cash payments for restructuring and realignment costs 1,220 94 1,220 189 Cash payments for upfront, progress and milestone payments related to license and collaboration agreement 3,000 Cash payments drug substance harmonization costs 290 290 Cash payments relating to refinancing activities 73 Non-GAAP operating cash flow 146,664 99,985 210,128 37,543

Horizon Pharma plc GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations EBITDA (Unaudited) 2020 (in thousands) Twelve Months

Ended December 31, 2020 GAAP net income 389,796 Depreciation 24,303 Amortization and step-up: Intangible amortization expense 255,148 Inventory step-up expense Interest expense, net (including amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs) 59,616 Expense for income taxes 11,849 EBITDA 740,712 Other non-GAAP adjustments: Acquisition/divestiture-related costs 49,196 Restructuring and realignment costs (141 Impairment of long-lived assets 1,713 Gain on sale of assets (4,883 Share-based compensation 146,627 Upfront, progress and milestone payments related to license and collaboration agreements 33,000 Fees related to refinancing activities 54 Loss on debt extinguishment 31,856 Drug substance harmonization costs 542 Total of other non-GAAP adjustments 257,964 Adjusted EBITDA 998,676

Horizon Therapeutics plc GAAP to Non-GAAP Tax Rate Reconciliation (Unaudited) (in millions, except percentages and per share amounts) Q2 2021 Pre-tax Net

(Loss) Income Income Tax

(Benefit) Expense Tax Rate Net Income

(Loss) Diluted Earnings

(Loss) Per Share As reported GAAP 115.6 (42.5 (36.7 158.1 0.67 Non-GAAP adjustments 230.2 6.9 223.3 Non-GAAP 345.8 (35.6 (10.3 381.4 1.62 Q2 2020 Pre-tax Net

(Loss) Income Income Tax

(Benefit) Expense Tax Rate Net Income

(Loss) Diluted Earnings

(Loss) Per Share As reported GAAP 3.0 83.0 NM (80.0 (0.42 Non-GAAP adjustments 174.4 10.6 163.8 Non-GAAP 177.3 93.6 52.8 83.8 0.40 YTD 2021 Pre-tax Net

(Loss) Income Income Tax

(Benefit) Expense Tax Rate Net Income

(Loss) Diluted Earnings

(Loss) Per Share As reported GAAP (55.5 (90.2 162.7 34.8 0.15 Non-GAAP adjustments 434.4 80.4 354.0 Non-GAAP 378.9 (9.9 (2.6 388.8 1.66 YTD 2020 Pre-tax Net

(Loss) Income Income Tax

(Benefit) Expense Tax Rate Net Income

(Loss) Diluted Earnings

(Loss) Per Share As reported GAAP (29.7 63.9 NM (93.6 (0.49 Non-GAAP adjustments 302.5 41.8 260.6 Non-GAAP 272.8 105.8 38.8 167.0 0.80

Horizon Therapeutics plc

Certain Income Statement Line Items Non-GAAP Adjusted

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020 (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

Horizon Therapeutics plc Certain Income Statement Line Items Non-GAAP Adjusted For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (Unaudited) Income Tax Research & Selling, General Gain on Interest Other Benefit COGS Development & Administrative Sale of asset Expense Expense, net (Expense) GAAP as reported (200,995 (139,834 (355,204 2,000 (22,581 (262 42,484 Non-GAAP Adjustments (in thousands): Acquisition/divestiture-related costs(1) (76 30,701 (795 Restructuring and realignment costs(2) 930 Amortization and step-up: Intangible amortization expense(3) 88,321 202 Inventory step-up expense(4) 7,091 Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs(5) 1,467 Gain on sale of asset(6) (2,000 Share-based compensation(7) 3,144 12,160 39,120 Depreciation(8) 57 117 3,219 Upfront, progress and milestone payments related to license and collaboration agreements(9) 46,500 Income tax effect on pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments(10) (37,747 Other non-GAAP income tax adjustments(11) 30,881 Total of non-GAAP adjustments 98,537 58,777 74,172 (2,000 1,467 (795 (6,866 Non-GAAP (102,458 (81,057 (281,032 (21,114 (1,057 35,618 Horizon Therapeutics plc Certain Income Statement Line Items Non-GAAP Adjusted For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (Unaudited) Income Tax Research & Selling, General Loss on Debt Interest Other (Expense) COGS Development & Administrative Extinguishment Expense Income, net Benefit GAAP as reported (121,515 (81,068 (222,332 (17,254 (18,571 632 (82,964 Non-GAAP Adjustments (in thousands): Acquisition/divestiture-related costs(1) 47,328 (340 115 Amortization and step-up: Intangible amortization expense(3) 66,547 202 Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs(5) 5,248 Impairment of long lived assets(12) 1,072 Share-based compensation(7) 1,288 2,552 23,217 Depreciation(8) 90 18 6,799 Upfront, progress and milestone payments related to license and collaboration agreements(9) 3,000 Loss on debt extinguishment(13) 17,254 Income tax effect on pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments(10) (25,797 Other non-GAAP income tax adjustments(11) 15,210 Total of non-GAAP adjustments 67,925 52,898 30,950 17,254 5,248 115 (10,587 Non-GAAP (53,590 (28,170 (191,382 (13,323 747 (93,551

Horizon Therapeutics plc

Certain Income Statement Line Items Non-GAAP Adjusted

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020 (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

Horizon Therapeutics plc Certain Income Statement Line Items Non-GAAP Adjusted For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 (Unaudited) Income Tax Research & Selling, General Gain on Impairment of Interest Other Income Benefit COGS Development & Administrative Sale of Asset Long-lived assets Expense (Expense), net (Expense) GAAP as reported (301,363 (197,527 (687,196 2,000 (12,371 (36,041 2,962 90,235 Non-GAAP Adjustments (in thousands): Acquisition/divestiture-related costs(1) 129 3 79,885 (1,079 Restructuring and realignment costs(2) 7,023 Amortization and step-up: Intangible amortization expense(3) 154,490 402 Inventory step-up expense(4) 8,002 Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs(5) 2,240 Impairment of long lived assets(12) 12,371 Gain on sale of asset(6) (2,000 Share-based compensation(7) 5,080 17,776 92,734 Depreciation(8) 172 166 7,506 Upfront, progress and milestone payments related to license and collaboration agreements(9) 49,500 Income tax effect on pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments(10) (111,251 Other non-GAAP income tax adjustments(11) 30,881 Total of non-GAAP adjustments 167,873 67,445 187,550 (2,000 12,371 2,240 (1,079 (80,370 Non-GAAP (133,490 (130,082 (499,646 (33,801 1,883 9,865 Horizon Therapeutics plc Certain Income Statement Line Items Non-GAAP Adjusted For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 (Unaudited) Income Tax Research & Selling, General Loss on Debt Interest Other Income (Expense) COGS Development & Administrative Extinguishment Expense (Expense), net Benefit GAAP as reported (218,931 (108,277 (470,107 (17,254 (35,915 1,074 (63,938 Non-GAAP Adjustments (in thousands): Acquisition/divestiture-related costs(1) 47,328 (56 (175 Restructuring and realignment costs(2) Amortization and step-up: Intangible amortization expense(3) 124,921 403 Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs(5) 10,817 Impairment of long lived assets(12) 1,072 Share-based compensation(7) 3,977 8,928 70,573 Depreciation(8) 418 43 13,611 Upfront, progress and milestone payments related to license and collaboration agreements(9) 3,000 Fees related to refinancing activities(14) 54 Loss on debt extinguishment(13) 17,254 Drug substance harmonization costs(15) 290 Income tax effect on pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments(10) (57,059 Other non-GAAP income tax adjustments(11) 15,210 Total of non-GAAP adjustments 129,606 59,299 85,657 17,254 10,817 (175 (41,849 Non-GAAP (89,325 (48,978 (384,450 (25,098 899 (105,787

NOTES FOR CERTAIN INCOME STATEMENT LINE ITEMS NON-GAAP

Represents transaction and integration costs, including, advisory, legal, consulting and certain employee-related costs, incurred in connection with our acquisitions and divestitures. Costs recovered from subleases of acquired facilities and reimbursed expenses incurred under transition arrangements for divestitures are also reflected in this line item. In addition, the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, amounts include the Curzion acquisition payment of $45.0 million, which was recorded as a research and development expense.



Represents rent and maintenance charges for the leased Lake Forest office that we vacated in the first quarter of 2021.



Intangible amortization expenses are associated with our intellectual property rights, developed technology and customer relationships related to TEPEZZA, KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, UPLIZNA, BUPHENYL, PENNSAID 2% and RAYOS.



During the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, we recognized in cost of goods sold $7.1 million and $8.0 million, respectively, for inventory step-up expense related to UPLIZNA inventory revalued in connection with the Viela acquisition. Because inventory step-up expense is related to an acquisition, will not continue indefinitely and has a significant effect on our gross profit, gross margin percentage and net income (loss) for all affected periods, the Company excludes inventory step-up expense from its non-GAAP financial measures.



Represents amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs associated with our debt.



During the six months ended June 30, 2021, gain on sale of asset represents a $2.0 million contingent consideration payment related to the sale of MIGERGOT in 2019. The contingent consideration payment was triggered during the second quarter of 2021 and it was received in July 2021.



Represents share-based compensation expense associated with our stock option, restricted stock unit and performance stock unit grants to our employees and non-employee directors, and our employee share purchase plan.



Represents depreciation expense related to our property, equipment, software and leasehold improvements.



During the six months ended June 30, 2021, we recognized a $40.0 million upfront payment in relation to the agreement with Arrowhead, which was subsequently paid in July 2021. In addition, we recognized $6.5 million of milestone payments in relation to HZN-7734 and a $3.0 million progress payment with HemoShear Therapeutics, LLC, or HemoShear. The $3.0 million HemoShear progress payment was paid in the first quarter of 2021.



During the six months ended June 30, 2020, we recognized a $3.0 million progress payment in relation to the collaboration agreement with HemoShear, which was subsequently paid in July 2020.



Income tax adjustments on pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments represent the estimated income tax impact of each pre-tax non-GAAP adjustment based on the statutory income tax rate of the applicable jurisdictions for each non-GAAP adjustment.



During the three months ended June 30, 2021, we recognized a U.S. federal and state tax liability on U.S. taxable income generated from an intercompany transfer and license of intellectual property from a U.S. subsidiary to and Irish subsidiary which was partially offset by the recognition of a deferred tax asset in the Irish subsidiary, resulting in a non-GAAP tax adjustment of $34.0 million. We also recognized $3.1 million of tax benefit relating to the release of a valuation allowance which was originally recognized on state net operating losses acquired through the acquisition of Viela. These state net operating losses are now utilizable, resulting in a non-GAAP tax adjustment of $3.1 million.



During the three months ended June 30, 2020, following the publication of the Anti-Hybrid Rules on April 8, 2020, we recorded a write off of a deferred tax asset related to certain interest expense accrued to a foreign related party during the year ended December 31, 2019 and recognized a corresponding one-time tax provision, resulting in a non-GAAP tax adjustment of $15.2 million.



During the six months ended June 30, 2021, we recorded a right-of-use asset impairment charge of $12.4 million as a result of vacating the leased Lake Forest office.



During the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, we recorded an impairment charge of $1.1 million related to the Novato, California office lease, which was obtained through an acquisition.



During the six months ended June 30, 2020, we recorded a loss on debt extinguishment of $17.3 million in the consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss), which reflects the partial exchange of our Exchangeable Senior Notes.



Represents arrangement and other fees relating to our refinancing activities.



During the year ended December 31, 2016, we entered into a definitive agreement to acquire certain rights to interferon gamma-1b, marketed as IMUKIN in an estimated thirty countries primarily in Europe and the Middle East, or the IMUKIN purchase agreement. We already owned the rights to interferon gamma-1b marketed as ACTIMMUNE in the United States, Canada and Japan. In connection with the IMUKIN purchase agreement, we also committed to pay our contract manufacturer certain amounts related to the harmonization of the manufacturing processes for ACTIMMUNE and IMUKIN drug substance, or the harmonization program. At the time we entered into the IMUKIN purchase agreement and the harmonization program commitment was made, we had anticipated achieving certain benefits should the Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, be successful. If the study had been successful and if U.S. marketing approval had subsequently been obtained, we had forecasted significant increases in demand for the medicine and the harmonization program would have resulted in significant benefits for us. Following our discontinuation of the Friedreich's ataxia program, we determined that certain assets, including an upfront payment related to the IMUKIN purchase agreement, were impaired, and the costs under the harmonization program would no longer have benefit to us and should be expensed as incurred.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210804005528/en/

Contacts:

Investors:

Tina Ventura

Senior Vice President,

Investor Relations

investor-relations@horizontherapeutics.com

Ruth Venning

Executive Director,

Investor Relations

investor-relations@horizontherapeutics.com

U.S. Media:

Geoff Curtis

Executive Vice President,

Corporate Affairs Chief Communications Officer

media@horizontherapeutics.com

Ireland Media:

Ray Gordon

Gordon MRM

ray@gordonmrm.ie