FPT Software has recently become a third-party developer of Solibri, the Finland-based market leader in quality assurance and quality control for digital construction. Vietnam's leading IT firm aims to support more enterprises in the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry with customized solutions to solve their specific issues regarding quality assurance and control.

FPT Software is the first company in the Asia-Pacific region to join Solibri's third-party developer network. The two sides plan to address specific development needs stemming from business sensitive cases, local building requirements and regulations. Granted with Solibri's Not for Re-sale license, FPT Software can also help businesses in the AEC industry save annual license costs for deploying Solibri Office. Solibri Office is a quality assurance software solution that validates the integrity, quality and physical safety of architectural designs based on Building Information Modelling (BIM), thereby enhancing the productivity and cost-effectiveness of digital construction processes.

To be qualified as a third-party developer, FPT Software had to undergo a two-month training and examination process on Solibri's solution and construction expertise. With its proven expertise in digital technologies and in-depth domain knowledge, the Vietnamese IT firm has also actively interacted and proposed suggestions to improve the model checking solution on Solibri's forum.

"We are proud to join Solibri's efforts in accelerating the adoption of digital technologies in architecture, engineering and construction companies. This is a testament to our capability and also aligns well with our strategy to expand the service portfolio to serve a wider range of businesses", said Nguyen Duc Kinh, FPT Software's Senior Vice President, Head of Automotive Manufacturing.

"Growing the Solibri ecosystem with skilled development partners is necessary to be able to answer to the raising customer need of tailored and custom rules and functionality. FPT is already trusted by our key accounts and also has been working successfully on Solibri assignments in a common project." Ville Kyytsönen, CEO, Solibri, Inc.

Earlier this year, FPT Software launched a joint venture with Japanese Smart Holdings, aiming to expedite the development of smart cities by focusing on the key industries, including manufacturing, automotive, and construction. The company sets to become a world-class digital transformation and IT services provider.

About FPT Software

FPT Software is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with more than USD 513 million in revenue and 18,000 employees in 26 countries. As a pioneer in digital transformation, the company delivers world-class services in Smart factory, Digital platforms, RPA, AI, IoT, Cloud, AR/VR, BPO, and more. It has served 700+ customers worldwide, a hundred of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in the industries of Automotive, Banking and Finance, Logistics Transportation, Utilities, and more. For more information, please visit www.fpt-software.com/

About Solibri

Solibri is the leader in BIM Quality Assurance and Quality Control. Providing out of the box tools for BIM validation, compliance control, design process coordination, design review, analysis and code checking. Solibri's corporate message is to develop and market quality assurance solutions that improve the quality of BIM-based design and make the entire design and construction process more productive and cost-effective. Solibri's customers include major building owners, construction companies, architects and engineering firms in more than 70 countries. Solibri is part of the Nemetschek Group. For more information, please visit www.solibri.com/

