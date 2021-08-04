WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

4 August 2021

LEI: 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

WINCANTON plc ("Wincanton" or the "Company")

Grant of Nil-Cost Option Awards

Wincanton plc, a leading supply chain partner for UK business, announces the following nil-cost option awards over Ordinary 10p Shares in the Company, granted under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") to persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR"s).

Performance measures for awards granted in 2021 will be based on 50% TSR relative to an appropriate comparator group, and 50% EPS growth.

The vesting date applying to each award is the third anniversary of the Award date.

The Awards for Mr Wroath and Mr Lawlor are subject to a holding period, ending on the fifth anniversary of the Award date.

PDMR Total number of options granted Type of Plan James Wroath 156,186 Nil-Cost Option Award Tim Lawlor 82,074 Nil-Cost Option Award Sally Austin 24,499 Nil-Cost Option Award Lyn Colloff 20,824 Nil-Cost Option Award Paul Durkin 21,016 Nil-Cost Option Award Richard Gifford 23,609 Nil-Cost Option Award Ian Keilty 75,949 Nil-Cost Option Award Daniel Porte 21,016 Nil-Cost Option Award

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name James Wroath 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer/PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Wincanton plc b) LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc Identification code ISIN: GB0030329360 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options over 156,186 Ordinary 10p Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price

£4.1633 Volume

156,186 d) Aggregated information N/A e) Date of the transaction 30 July 2021 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Tim Lawlor 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer/PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Wincanton plc b) LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc Identification code ISIN: GB0030329360 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options over 82,074 Ordinary 10p Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price

£4.1633 Volume

82,074 d) Aggregated information N/A e) Date of the transaction 30 July 2021 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Sally Austin 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief People Officer /PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Wincanton plc b) LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc Identification code ISIN: GB0030329360 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options over 24,499 Ordinary 10p Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price

£4.1633 Volume

24,499 d) Aggregated information N/A e) Date of the transaction 30 July 2021 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Lyn Colloff 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Company Secretary/PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Wincanton plc b) LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc Identification code ISIN: GB0030329360 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options over 20,824 Ordinary 10p Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price

£4.1633 Volume

20,824 d) Aggregated information N/A e) Date of the transaction 30 July 2021 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Paul Durkin 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Customer & Innovation Officer/PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Wincanton plc b) LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc Identification code ISIN: GB0030329360 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options over 21,016 Ordinary 10p Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price

£4.1633 Volume

21,016 d) Aggregated information N/A e) Date of the transaction 30 July 2021 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Richard Gifford 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CIO/PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Wincanton plc b) LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc Identification code ISIN: GB0030329360 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options over 23,609 Ordinary 10p Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price

£4.1633 Volume

23,609 d) Aggregated information N/A e) Date of the transaction 30 July 2021 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Ian Keilty 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status COO/PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Wincanton plc b) LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc Identification code ISIN: GB0030329360 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options over 75,949 Ordinary 10p Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price

£4.1633 Volume

75,949 d) Aggregated information N/A e) Date of the transaction 30 July 2021 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Daniel Porte 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Strategy Director/PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Wincanton plc b) LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc Identification code ISIN: GB0030329360 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options over 21,016 Ordinary 10p Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price

£4.1633 Volume

21,016 d) Aggregated information N/A e) Date of the transaction 30 July 2021 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

About Wincanton

Wincanton is a leading British supply chain solutions company. The Group provides business critical services including storage, handling and distribution; high volume eFulfilment; retailer 'dark stores'; two-person home delivery; fleet and transport management; and network optimisation for many of the UK's best known companies.

It is active across a range of markets including food and consumer goods; retail and manufacturing; eCommerce; the public sector; major infrastructure; building materials; fuel; and defence. With almost 100 years' heritage, Wincanton's 19,600-strong team operates from more than 200 sites across the country, utilising 3,500 vehicles.

For further information please contact:

Headland Tel: +44 20 3805 4822

Susanna Voyle/ Henry Wallers

E: wincanton@headlandconsultancy.com

Wincanton

Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary Tel: +44 1249 710 000