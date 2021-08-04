- (PLX AI) - Infineon shares are still a buy despite yesterday's earnings miss as the company has significant margin upside as prices rise, analysts said.
- • Gross margins are reaching highest levels since 2000 amid a semiconductor shortage, while the order book now covers 2 years of revenues and Infineon has the ability to ramp up capacity
- • Accelerating electric car?demand can push Infineon shares higher as one of the most attractive growth names in the sector, UBS said
- • Infineon remains attractive long term, Bank of America said
- • Underlying gross margin has upside, given improving pricing and low distributor and customer inventories, which should lead to supply/demand imbalances lasting quite a while, Bank of America said
- • Infineon shares are up 4% today
