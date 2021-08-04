

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MGM Resorts International (MGM) announced Wednesday that it has entered into a definitive agreement with VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) and MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) whereby VICI would redeem a majority of MGP operating partnership units held by MGM Resorts for $43 per unit, or approximately $4.4 billion in cash, and acquire 100% of the outstanding class A shares of MGP in a stock-for-stock transaction.



This transaction values MGP at $17.2 billion, inclusive of VICI's assumption of approximately $5.7 billion of pro rata debt.



After giving effect to the $4.4 billion in cash proceeds from this transaction, as well as the Springfield and CityCenter transactions, the Company expects to have $11.6 billion of domestic operations liquidity available to enable execution of its goals of becoming the premier gaming entertainment company, returning value to shareholders and solidifying its balance sheet.



As part of the transaction, the existing master lease will be amended and restated and will provide for an initial term of 25 years, with three ten-year renewals, and an initial annual rent of $860 million, inclusive of the pending MGM Springfield transaction.



As part of the agreement, MGM Resorts will own an approximate 1% stake in the VICI operating partnership, worth approximately $370 million. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions, regulatory approvals and approval by VICI stockholders.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de