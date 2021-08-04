The combination will enable Ivanti Wavelink customers to transform their warehousing, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, and retail environments through innovative IIoT applications

Ivanti Wavelink, the supply chain business unit of Ivanti, today announced it has acquired an industrial internet of things (IIoT) platform owned by the WIIO Group, one of Ivanti Wavelink's innovative technology and channel partners based in Paris, France. This platform acquisition will enable customers to get a 360 degree view of their IIoT equipment, proactively identify and remediate issues, and build scalable applications that drive operational efficiency. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Ivanti Wavelink is acquiring the technology to further enable and secure the supply chain of the future. Supply chains have been constantly evolving. Today, modern warehouses and distribution centers feature state-of-the-art smart devices, including smart conveyors, sensors, cameras, robots and cobots. The interconnections between all these devices and technologies can be complex, expensive, and sometimes risky. Through this acquisition, Ivanti Wavelink customers will be able to easily cross-connect applications with new systems, with low technical gap, and rapidly automate their IIoT hardware and warehouse processes to optimize workflow operations.

Customers across industrial verticals, including transportation and logistics, manufacturing, oil and gas, healthcare, and retail, will benefit from real-time intelligence into the health of their equipment, enabling them to proactively detect and auto-remediate vulnerabilities. Customers will also be able to create low code no code applications that automate or enhance many of their processes, as well as deliver completely new capabilities. Most importantly, the high-level abstraction of the solution will allow customers to add and replace technology layers without impacting the chain of events in place. Customers will be able to integrate these innovative IIoT applications into their existing operations easily and seamlessly, driving performance improvements and operational efficiency. The platform increases customers' agility to make accurate decisions, helps them collect data for blockchain strategy and facilitates predictive analysis.

"There is growing demand by enterprises across all verticals to ensure that their supply chain operations are at peak efficiency," said Brandon Black, vice president and general manager of Ivanti Wavelink. "We look forward to integrating our technologies and helping our customers further automate and secure their supply chain operations, while improving end user experiences and enhancing productivity. It's an exciting time to be entering the IIoT market, and this acquisition allows us to become leaders in the IIoT business and transform our customers' businesses."

"The powerful IIoT framework combined with Ivanti Neurons will enable organizations to quickly and seamlessly modernize their operations, while reducing the risk of breaches," said Fabien Dupuis, CEO of WIIO. "With real-time actionable intelligence into their supply chain operations and predictive analysis, customers will be able to drive performance improvements by integrating IIoT sensors and automation technologies in astonishing ways."

"To support our growth and digital transformation, we turned to the innovative, scalable, simple and efficient IIoT solution," said Mathieu Barthet, Chief Transformation Officer at General Logistics Systems (GLS) France. "The improved traceability of parcel shipments, combined with simplified use of information collected, has ensured greater efficiency in our operational decision-making. I'm confident that the combination of the IIoT platform and Ivanti Neurons will continue to meet the challenges and strategic ambitions of GLS France, and help us increase the quality of our nationwide transportation operations."

About Ivanti Wavelink

Ivanti Wavelink software enables organizations to leverage modern mobile technology in the warehouse and across the supply chain to improve productivity, picking accuracy, and reduce risks without modifying backend IT systems. It's been deployed with 10,000+ customers on over 5 million devices. Ivanti Wavelink is part of Ivanti, which automates IT and Security Operations to discover, manage, secure and service device from cloud to the edge. Ivanti is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and has offices all over the world. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com/wavelink and follow @GoIvanti.

About WIIO Group

Founded in 2011 by Fabien DUPUIS, the WIIO Group is a major player in the French market as Editor and Integrator Solutions. WIIO supports clients in transportation and logistics, manufacturing, retail and healthcare industries, providing them smart, innovative and ROI-oriented solutions to empower their business. Always at the forefront of innovation, WIIO works on the latest technologies such as IoT, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to bring innovative, personalized, and high value-added solutions to each of its customers. For more information, visit www.wiio.fr.

