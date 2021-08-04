Courts have ruled both ways on whether the online retailing platform can be held liable for selling products that cause damage. The latest case involves a house fire in Minnesota.From pv magazine USA American Family Mutual Insurance Co. wants Amazon to pay the cost of repairing a Minnesota home that was damaged by a solar generator purchased through the e-commerce platform. The insurer claimed in a lawsuit filed on August 2 that Amazon is liable for the damage because it sold an allegedly defectively designed and manufactured solar-powered portable power station. American Family alleged the online ...

