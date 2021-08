Asure Software Stock to Benefit From Strong Management-Software GrowthShares of Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) have been on a solid growth trajectory since being kicked off a cliff in April 2020. As of this writing, ASUR stock is up by:18% over the last three months32% year-to-date45% year-over-year93% since bottoming in April 2020.

