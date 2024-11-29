Lviv, Ukraine--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2024) - Relevant Software, a globally recognized product development company, has achieved HIPAA compliance, affirming its ability to deliver secure, regulatory-compliant digital products.





HIPAA Compliance

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8871/231779_real_58b120fa-800d-447f-8fd3-59c79b43ccea.jpeg

Compliance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) is far more than a regulatory requirement. It involves adherence to strict protocols for securing electronic PHI, such as encryption, access controls, and audit mechanisms. For Relevant Software, HIPAA compliance confirms the ability to handle protected health information (PHI) with the security, confidentiality, and precision required by U.S. regulations. For clients, it means confidence in a partner who treats data security as a fundamental responsibility rather than an afterthought.

Andrew Burak, CEO of Relevant Software, explained the importance of this achievement: "When clients come to us, they're looking for more than just technical execution - they need a partner who truly understands the risks, the rules, and the opportunities. Achieving HIPAA compliance sends a strong message to our clients that we've done the work to be that partner, and we're ready to help them succeed in a regulated space without compromising on security or quality."

The Advantages of HIPAA Compliance

HIPAA compliance is designed to guarantee that software solutions can handle protected health information (PHI) securely, a requirement for healthcare providers, insurers, and tech companies entering the health sector. Relevant Software's compliance reassures its partners that their digital platforms - whether patient portals, telehealth solutions, or clinical data systems - are built to comply with these critical standards.

Anna Dziuba, VP of Delivery at Relevant Software, explained: "Every solution we build is designed with the end-user in mind - whether it's a patient logging into a portal or a provider accessing critical clinical data. Our goal is to create tools that enhance care delivery while protecting what matters most: patient trust and privacy. Here's how this milestone enhances our capabilities and your success."

For Clients

Confidence in Security: HIPAA compliance ensures sensitive health data is managed with the highest security standards.





HIPAA compliance ensures sensitive health data is managed with the highest security standards. Seamless Regulatory Compliance: With a HIPAA-compliant partner, clients can focus on their core business without worrying about navigating complex regulations. The Company's expertise simplifies the process, aiming to ensure digital tools meet industry standards from day one.





With a HIPAA-compliant partner, clients can focus on their core business without worrying about navigating complex regulations. The Company's expertise simplifies the process, aiming to ensure digital tools meet industry standards from day one. Future-Proof Solutions: By embedding security and compliance into every stage of development, the Company delivers solutions that adapt to evolving regulations and technological advancements, aiming to reduce long-term risks and costs.





By embedding security and compliance into every stage of development, the Company delivers solutions that adapt to evolving regulations and technological advancements, aiming to reduce long-term risks and costs. Enhanced Patient Trust: Patients care deeply about the safety of their personal information. With HIPAA-compliant systems, the client's organization builds confidence and trust, aiming to improve patient engagement and satisfaction.

For Relevant Software

Strengthened Reputation: Achieving HIPAA compliance reinforces the Company's standing as a trusted partner for regulated industries. It demonstrates their commitment to excellence, security, and innovation.





Achieving HIPAA compliance reinforces the Company's standing as a trusted partner for regulated industries. It demonstrates their commitment to excellence, security, and innovation. Expanded Capabilities: HIPAA certification enables Relevant Software to take on more complex and sensitive projects, broadening the Company's portfolio and opening doors to collaborations with top-tier healthcare organizations.





HIPAA certification enables Relevant Software to take on more complex and sensitive projects, broadening the Company's portfolio and opening doors to collaborations with top-tier healthcare organizations. Proven Expertise in Secure Development: Certification validates the robust processes, tools, and methodologies the Company uses to create secure, high-performing solutions, reinforcing credibility in delivering for industries that demand precision.





Certification validates the robust processes, tools, and methodologies the Company uses to create secure, high-performing solutions, reinforcing credibility in delivering for industries that demand precision. Commitment to Long-Term Partnerships: The Company's compliance reflects not just a milestone but an ongoing commitment to helping clients meet their goals securely, fostering stronger, more collaborative relationships.





The Company's compliance reflects not just a milestone but an ongoing commitment to helping clients meet their goals securely, fostering stronger, more collaborative relationships. Enhanced Internal Practices: Achieving and maintaining HIPAA compliance requires ongoing refinement of internal policies, aiming to ensure that the team operates with the highest levels of discipline, security awareness, and accountability.

About Relevant Software

Relevant Software, founded in 2014 and based in Lviv, Ukraine, specializes in crafting innovative digital solutions for clients worldwide. With a focus on building custom software tailored to unique business needs, the company addresses challenges across healthcare, finance, and enterprise technology. By pairing deep technical expertise with a thorough understanding of industry demands, Relevant Software consistently delivers solutions that are cutting-edge, reliable, and aligned with critical regulations.

Secure Innovations Start Here

Collaborate with experts in secure product development. Learn more about how the Company supports healthcare innovators at Relevant Software.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/231779

SOURCE: PRNews OU