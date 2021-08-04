DJ JSC Halyk Bank: Halyk Bank announces the resolution of the Bank's Board of Directors on voluntary liquidation of CJSC Halyk Bank Tajikistan, the Subsidiary Bank in the Republic of Tajikistan

PRESS RELEASE

Halyk Bank announces the resolution of the Bank's Board of Directors on voluntary liquidation of CJSC Halyk Bank Tajikistan, the Subsidiary Bank in the Republic of Tajikistan

4 August 2021

Joint Stock Company Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan (the "Bank") (LSE: HSBK; KASE: HSBK, HSBKd; AIX: HSBK, HSBK.Y) announces the resolution adopted by the Bank's Board of Directors dated 30 July 2021 on voluntary liquidation of Closed Joint-Stock Company Halyk Bank Tajikistan, its subsidiary bank in the Republic of Tajikistan.

The resolution was adopted based on the comprehensive analysis of the activities and development prospects of the subsidiary bank. Consistent with the strategic principle of developing the most prospective areas of business, Halyk Group chose to exit the Tajikistan project so as to focus its resources and efforts on highly efficient and profitable projects with big potential for further growth.

Halyk Bank Tajikistan joined Halyk Group as a result of the acquisition of JSC Kazkommertsbank in 2017. As of 31 March 2021, its share of Halyk Group's assets was 0.03%.

About Halyk Bank

Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading financial services group, operating across a variety of segments, including retail, SME & corporate banking, insurance, leasing, brokerage and asset management. Halyk Bank has been listed on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange since 1998, on the London Stock Exchange since 2006 and Astana International Exchange since October 2019.

With total assets of KZT 10,389.6 bn as at 31 March 2021, Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading lender. The Bank has the largest customer base and broadest branch network in Kazakhstan, with 600 branches and outlets across the country. The Bank operates in Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Uzbekistan.

For further information, please contact:

Halyk Bank

+7 727 259 04 30

Mira Kassenova

MiraK@halykbank.kz

+7 727 259 04 53

Margulan Tanirtayev

Margulant@halykbank.kz

+7 727 330 16 77

Nurgul Mukhadi

